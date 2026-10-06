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Synopsys Collaborates with CII Dx-EDGE to Accelerate Digital Transformation among India’s MSMEs
(MENAFN- PR HUB) MEDIA ALERT:
Synopsys Collaborates with CII Dx-EDGE to Accelerate Digital Transformation among India’s MSMEs
Key Highlights:
•Synopsys is CII’s Dx-EDGE initiative’s Technology Solution Provider, supporting digital transformation of Indian MSMEs and tech institutions. Initiative is supported by NITI Frontier Tech Hub and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
•Synopsys will bring its Ansys portfolio of advanced engineering simulation and CAE capabilities to MSMEs through expert-led knowledge sessions, technology demonstrations, training and access to relevant solutions
•The collaboration aims to upskill MSMEs and technical institutions across the country seeking to adopt digital engineering technologies
New Delhi, 06th October, 2026: Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, has collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as a Technology Solution Provider (TSP) on the Dx-EDGE (Digital Excellence for Growth and Enterprise) initiative, a national programme aimed at accelerating digital transformation across India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Through the engagement, Synopsys will collaborate with Dx-EDGE to facilitate access to relevant digital technologies and expertise for MSMEs and technical institutions
Dx-EDGE brings together MSMEs, academia, technology solution providers and government stakeholders to advance digital adoption and innovation across the country. Spearheaded by CII with the support of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI FTH) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it seeks to enable MSMEs with access to technology, knowledge and an ecosystem that can help them become more digitally capable, competitive and resilient.
Leveraging its Ansys portfolio of leading engineering simulation and computer-aided engineering (CAE) capabilities, Synopsys aims to aid MSMEs in evaluating and adopting digital engineering capabilities that can enhance innovation, operational efficiency, and business competitiveness. The collaboration will focus on increasing awareness and access to advanced simulation technologies through expert-led knowledge sessions, hands-on technology demonstrations, training programmes and technology showcases.
Speaking about the collaboration, Murali Pullela, Country Head (Simulation & Analysis), Synopsys, said: "MSMEs are an important engine of India's industrial growth. Enabling broader access to advanced engineering technologies is essential to strengthening their competitiveness and innovation capacity. Through our engagement with Dx-EDGE, MSMEs will gain greater access to engineering simulation through technology demonstrations, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and hands-on training. We look forward to working with CII to help businesses understand how digital engineering can support better decisions, accelerate innovation and enable significant time and cost savings."
Mr Ponnuswami. M, Chairman, Dx-EDGE CII, said, "India's MSMEs are at the forefront of its ambition to build a globally competitive and digitally enabled economy. Dx-EDGE can bridge the technology adoption gap by connecting MSMEs with the right expertise, solutions and ecosystem partners. Collaborating with Synopsys as our Technology Solution Provider will strengthen this effort and bring advanced engineering simulation capabilities closer to MSMEs and technical institutions. This will allow India’s MSMEs to explore practical applications of cutting edge technologies for better productivity and competitiveness."
Driving Digital Transformation through Simulation
As part of the engagement, Synopsys will engage with MSMEs and technical institutions through the Dx-EDGE ecosystem, including its network of Digital Transformation Facilitation Centres (DTFC). These centres serve as platforms where faculty and students can work directly with MSMEs to support digital transformation, while gaining practical exposure to emerging technologies and industry requirements.
Synopsys will also enlist its Ansys products, solutions and services on the Dx-EDGE platform and provide relevant training modules, enabling participating MSMEs and technical institutions to access information and resources related to its engineering simulation capabilities. The company will engage with participants through virtual and in-person sessions and technology demonstrations as part of Dx-EDGE programme activities. The programme is designed to create a pathway for MSMEs to better understand the role of advanced simulation in modern engineering and explore technologies that can support product development, engineering optimisation and digital transformation. According to the Dx-EDGE initiative, MSMEs can undergo a Digital Maturity Diagnostic to identify their existing capabilities, gaps and opportunities, followed by a customised Digital Strategy Roadmap to guide the phased adoption of technologies suited to their operational and growth needs.
Through the collaboration with Dx-EDGE, Synopsys is expanding access to its Ansys portfolio of advanced engineering simulation technologies for India's MSMEs, supporting the development of a more innovative, competitive, and digitally empowered manufacturing ecosystem.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at
About Dx-EDGE:
Dx-EDGE (Digital Excellence for Growth and Enterprise) is a national initiative spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI FTH) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to drive digital transformation across India's MSMEs. Anchored in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the initiative aims to build a digitally capable MSME ecosystem by facilitating access to technology, strengthening digital and business capabilities, promoting partnerships between MSMEs, academia and technology solution providers, and enabling greater participation in global value chains. Dx-EDGE also works with academic and technical institutions by establishing them as Digital Transformation Facilitation Centres (DTFCs). These centres support MSMEs with digital transformation while giving students and faculty practical exposure to emerging technologies and industry challenges.
Synopsys Collaborates with CII Dx-EDGE to Accelerate Digital Transformation among India’s MSMEs
Key Highlights:
•Synopsys is CII’s Dx-EDGE initiative’s Technology Solution Provider, supporting digital transformation of Indian MSMEs and tech institutions. Initiative is supported by NITI Frontier Tech Hub and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
•Synopsys will bring its Ansys portfolio of advanced engineering simulation and CAE capabilities to MSMEs through expert-led knowledge sessions, technology demonstrations, training and access to relevant solutions
•The collaboration aims to upskill MSMEs and technical institutions across the country seeking to adopt digital engineering technologies
New Delhi, 06th October, 2026: Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, has collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as a Technology Solution Provider (TSP) on the Dx-EDGE (Digital Excellence for Growth and Enterprise) initiative, a national programme aimed at accelerating digital transformation across India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Through the engagement, Synopsys will collaborate with Dx-EDGE to facilitate access to relevant digital technologies and expertise for MSMEs and technical institutions
Dx-EDGE brings together MSMEs, academia, technology solution providers and government stakeholders to advance digital adoption and innovation across the country. Spearheaded by CII with the support of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI FTH) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), it seeks to enable MSMEs with access to technology, knowledge and an ecosystem that can help them become more digitally capable, competitive and resilient.
Leveraging its Ansys portfolio of leading engineering simulation and computer-aided engineering (CAE) capabilities, Synopsys aims to aid MSMEs in evaluating and adopting digital engineering capabilities that can enhance innovation, operational efficiency, and business competitiveness. The collaboration will focus on increasing awareness and access to advanced simulation technologies through expert-led knowledge sessions, hands-on technology demonstrations, training programmes and technology showcases.
Speaking about the collaboration, Murali Pullela, Country Head (Simulation & Analysis), Synopsys, said: "MSMEs are an important engine of India's industrial growth. Enabling broader access to advanced engineering technologies is essential to strengthening their competitiveness and innovation capacity. Through our engagement with Dx-EDGE, MSMEs will gain greater access to engineering simulation through technology demonstrations, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and hands-on training. We look forward to working with CII to help businesses understand how digital engineering can support better decisions, accelerate innovation and enable significant time and cost savings."
Mr Ponnuswami. M, Chairman, Dx-EDGE CII, said, "India's MSMEs are at the forefront of its ambition to build a globally competitive and digitally enabled economy. Dx-EDGE can bridge the technology adoption gap by connecting MSMEs with the right expertise, solutions and ecosystem partners. Collaborating with Synopsys as our Technology Solution Provider will strengthen this effort and bring advanced engineering simulation capabilities closer to MSMEs and technical institutions. This will allow India’s MSMEs to explore practical applications of cutting edge technologies for better productivity and competitiveness."
Driving Digital Transformation through Simulation
As part of the engagement, Synopsys will engage with MSMEs and technical institutions through the Dx-EDGE ecosystem, including its network of Digital Transformation Facilitation Centres (DTFC). These centres serve as platforms where faculty and students can work directly with MSMEs to support digital transformation, while gaining practical exposure to emerging technologies and industry requirements.
Synopsys will also enlist its Ansys products, solutions and services on the Dx-EDGE platform and provide relevant training modules, enabling participating MSMEs and technical institutions to access information and resources related to its engineering simulation capabilities. The company will engage with participants through virtual and in-person sessions and technology demonstrations as part of Dx-EDGE programme activities. The programme is designed to create a pathway for MSMEs to better understand the role of advanced simulation in modern engineering and explore technologies that can support product development, engineering optimisation and digital transformation. According to the Dx-EDGE initiative, MSMEs can undergo a Digital Maturity Diagnostic to identify their existing capabilities, gaps and opportunities, followed by a customised Digital Strategy Roadmap to guide the phased adoption of technologies suited to their operational and growth needs.
Through the collaboration with Dx-EDGE, Synopsys is expanding access to its Ansys portfolio of advanced engineering simulation technologies for India's MSMEs, supporting the development of a more innovative, competitive, and digitally empowered manufacturing ecosystem.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at
About Dx-EDGE:
Dx-EDGE (Digital Excellence for Growth and Enterprise) is a national initiative spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub (NITI FTH) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to drive digital transformation across India's MSMEs. Anchored in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the initiative aims to build a digitally capable MSME ecosystem by facilitating access to technology, strengthening digital and business capabilities, promoting partnerships between MSMEs, academia and technology solution providers, and enabling greater participation in global value chains. Dx-EDGE also works with academic and technical institutions by establishing them as Digital Transformation Facilitation Centres (DTFCs). These centres support MSMEs with digital transformation while giving students and faculty practical exposure to emerging technologies and industry challenges.
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