403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ABC Crypto: The Million Dollar Journey by Nadim Zidan”
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) October 2026: A new addition to the global crypto literature landscape has been released with ABC Crypto: The Million Dollar Journey by Nadim Zidan, now available internationally through Amazon and major retail outlets. The book is designed as a clear, structured introduction to cryptocurrency for beginners seeking reliable information in a market often dominated by noise, speculation, and conflicting opinions.
Zidan’s work enters the space with a straightforward mission: to simplify the fundamentals of digital assets for readers who want to understand crypto before making any financial decisions. The book avoids hype, avoids predictions, and avoids the exaggerated tone common in many crypto publications. Instead, it focuses on clarity, literacy, and practical awareness — qualities increasingly demanded by new entrants to the digital economy.
A Structured Guide for First Time Crypto Readers
ABC Crypto: The Million Dollar Journey breaks down the essential building blocks of cryptocurrency in a way that is accessible to readers with no prior background. The book covers foundational topics such as blockchain basics, market behavior, wallets, exchanges, risk considerations, and long term thinking. Each chapter is written with simplicity and structure, allowing readers to build confidence step by step.
The “Million Dollar Journey” concept reflects the mindset Zidan promotes: wealth begins with understanding, not shortcuts. The book encourages readers to approach crypto with patience, awareness, and responsibility — especially in an era where misinformation spreads quickly and many individuals rely on unverified online advice.
A Consistent Message: Read, Research, and Question Everything
Throughout his public work and professional background, Nadim Zidan has emphasized one principle: do your own research. His philosophy centers on reading, verifying information, and questioning financial claims rather than accepting them blindly. This message is woven throughout the book, encouraging readers to rely on knowledge rather than hype.
Zidan’s author profile on Amazon highlights his experience in branding, digital strategy, and content creation. His career spans multiple industries where he has built a reputation for clarity, structured communication, and strategic thinking. These qualities shape the tone of the book, making it suitable for beginners who want a reliable starting point without being overwhelmed.
Why This Book Matters Today
Cryptocurrency continues to evolve globally, with new regulations, technologies, and market trends emerging at rapid speed. As more individuals explore digital assets for the first time, the need for accessible, trustworthy educational material has grown significantly. ABC Crypto: The Million-Dollar Journey addresses this gap by offering a beginner-friendly guide that prioritizes understanding over speculation. The book is relevant for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone entering the crypto space with caution and curiosity. It provides readers with the foundational knowledge needed to navigate digital finance responsibly and confidently.
Availability
ABC Crypto: The Million Dollar Journey by Nadim Zidan is available worldwide on Amazon:
The book is also distributed through Walmart, The Bookshop and additional international outlets.
Zidan’s work enters the space with a straightforward mission: to simplify the fundamentals of digital assets for readers who want to understand crypto before making any financial decisions. The book avoids hype, avoids predictions, and avoids the exaggerated tone common in many crypto publications. Instead, it focuses on clarity, literacy, and practical awareness — qualities increasingly demanded by new entrants to the digital economy.
A Structured Guide for First Time Crypto Readers
ABC Crypto: The Million Dollar Journey breaks down the essential building blocks of cryptocurrency in a way that is accessible to readers with no prior background. The book covers foundational topics such as blockchain basics, market behavior, wallets, exchanges, risk considerations, and long term thinking. Each chapter is written with simplicity and structure, allowing readers to build confidence step by step.
The “Million Dollar Journey” concept reflects the mindset Zidan promotes: wealth begins with understanding, not shortcuts. The book encourages readers to approach crypto with patience, awareness, and responsibility — especially in an era where misinformation spreads quickly and many individuals rely on unverified online advice.
A Consistent Message: Read, Research, and Question Everything
Throughout his public work and professional background, Nadim Zidan has emphasized one principle: do your own research. His philosophy centers on reading, verifying information, and questioning financial claims rather than accepting them blindly. This message is woven throughout the book, encouraging readers to rely on knowledge rather than hype.
Zidan’s author profile on Amazon highlights his experience in branding, digital strategy, and content creation. His career spans multiple industries where he has built a reputation for clarity, structured communication, and strategic thinking. These qualities shape the tone of the book, making it suitable for beginners who want a reliable starting point without being overwhelmed.
Why This Book Matters Today
Cryptocurrency continues to evolve globally, with new regulations, technologies, and market trends emerging at rapid speed. As more individuals explore digital assets for the first time, the need for accessible, trustworthy educational material has grown significantly. ABC Crypto: The Million-Dollar Journey addresses this gap by offering a beginner-friendly guide that prioritizes understanding over speculation. The book is relevant for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone entering the crypto space with caution and curiosity. It provides readers with the foundational knowledge needed to navigate digital finance responsibly and confidently.
Availability
ABC Crypto: The Million Dollar Journey by Nadim Zidan is available worldwide on Amazon:
The book is also distributed through Walmart, The Bookshop and additional international outlets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment