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IIT Mandi Climbs Up 200-Place Band in THE World University Rankings 2027
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 6th October 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has climbed up to rank 801–1000 in the THE (Times Higher Education) World University Rankings 2027 from the 1001–1200 ranking of the previous year.
This rise is seen as a positive development for IIT Mandi as they work toward improving their status in international academia via educational quality, excellence in research, innovation, engagement with industries, and international collaborations.
The World University Rankings 2027 include 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, becoming the biggest THE World University Rankings ever. The five fundamental pillars of assessment used by THE World University Rankings 2027 include Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry, and International Outlook.
Ranking EditionIIT Mandi’s Global Ranking Band
THE World University Rankings 20261001–1200
THE World University Rankings 2027801–1000
Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said that, “The improvement of IIT Mandi in THE World University Rankings is indicative of the dedication and hard work put in by all our faculty, students, employees, alumni and partners. Our continued focus would be on providing transformational education, conducting cutting-edge research and making innovations that can contribute to the betterment of society. This will motivate us to further improve our academic and research environment and contribute to the development of India and the world.”
IIT Mandi would continue to excel in this domain in the coming days by focusing on interdisciplinary research, collaborations with other academic and industrial partners and addressing the challenges of regional, national and international importance through our students and researchers.
This rise is seen as a positive development for IIT Mandi as they work toward improving their status in international academia via educational quality, excellence in research, innovation, engagement with industries, and international collaborations.
The World University Rankings 2027 include 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, becoming the biggest THE World University Rankings ever. The five fundamental pillars of assessment used by THE World University Rankings 2027 include Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry, and International Outlook.
Ranking EditionIIT Mandi’s Global Ranking Band
THE World University Rankings 20261001–1200
THE World University Rankings 2027801–1000
Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said that, “The improvement of IIT Mandi in THE World University Rankings is indicative of the dedication and hard work put in by all our faculty, students, employees, alumni and partners. Our continued focus would be on providing transformational education, conducting cutting-edge research and making innovations that can contribute to the betterment of society. This will motivate us to further improve our academic and research environment and contribute to the development of India and the world.”
IIT Mandi would continue to excel in this domain in the coming days by focusing on interdisciplinary research, collaborations with other academic and industrial partners and addressing the challenges of regional, national and international importance through our students and researchers.
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