Azerbaijan, UK Sign Documents On Green Energy, Transport And Urban Mobility

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom signed a number of documents on October 6 as part of the eighth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

A protocol and four documents covering cooperation in green energy, transport connectivity and urban mobility were signed following the meeting.

The documents include a memorandum of understanding between Xlinks and the Green Energy Corridor Alliance, a roadmap between UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as cooperation documents with British institutions and companies in transport, education and other areas.

The sides also adopted an Action Plan for 2026-2027, comprising more than 60 activities across 10 areas.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business and Trade Lord Anas Sarwar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-UK relations, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in the economy and trade, energy, transport and digital infrastructure, agriculture, humanitarian affairs and healthcare.

It was noted that the UK has been one of Azerbaijan's major economic partners for more than three decades. British investment in Azerbaijan exceeds $39 billion, making the UK the country's largest foreign investor.

Trade turnover between the two countries increased by 67% last year. In the first half of this year, it grew 5.5-fold to $3.6 billion, while Azerbaijan's exports to the UK increased 24-fold.