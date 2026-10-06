Baku Port Calls For More Private Operators On Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)European and Chinese companies, as well as international logistics operators, should be more actively involved in projects along the Middle Corridor route for its development, in addition to building physical infrastructure, Advisor to the Director of Baku International Sea Port LLC under the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Khudayar Hasanli, said at the German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connectivity Conference held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the volume of cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor is expected to increase over the next 3–5 years.

"Against the backdrop of the geopolitical situation, developing the infrastructure is crucial to transforming the route into a more reliable and resilient transport link. We plan to build a container terminal to facilitate the transport of containerized cargo. At the same time, the creation of a fertilizer terminal is envisaged. Furthermore, there is a need to develop railways, terminals, warehouses, and other key infrastructure facilities," Hasanli explained.

According to him, alongside the Azerbaijani government's investments in physical and core infrastructure, the governments of other countries participating in the Middle Corridor must also increase their investments in this area.

"However, it would be preferable to see key operators active in European countries, as well as Chinese and other international companies, contribute to the development of this corridor. This is because the scope extends beyond just the countries the corridor traverses; importers and exporters based in Central Asia, China, and Europe are also key participants," he pointed out

Hasanli emphasized that more active involvement of the private sector, particularly logistics companies and operators, in the process could enable the pre-identification of market demands and ensure that the corridor's development aligns with actual needs.

"The real sector, operators, and logistics companies possess greater insight into market demands. Their participation could pave the way for other companies, including European operators, to enter the Middle Corridor and contribute to its development," Hasanli mentioned.

He added that the primary goal of developing the Middle Corridor extends beyond merely establishing physical infrastructure.

"We aim to do more than just build physical infrastructure; we are also working on coordination, planning, schedule alignment, and ensuring efficiency. Collaborative action among all corridor participants will enable it to become a more reliable and efficient route," Hasanli stressed.