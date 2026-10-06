Uzbekistan, Algeria Target Joint Projects In Mineral Exploration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Algeria discussed expanding cooperation in geological exploration, mineral resource development and the processing of raw materials during a meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Algerian Minister of Mines and Mining Industries Mourad Hanifi in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

“Relations between Uzbekistan and Algeria are steadily developing across all areas, gaining new substance,” Saidov said in a statement.“Today's meeting was a logical continuation of our dialogue during our visit to Algeria in June.”

The sides discussed geological exploration of mineral resources, development of promising deposits, implementation of joint projects, deeper processing of raw materials and production of higher value-added products.

Saidov said the two countries had also discussed promising areas of cooperation during the Uzbek delegation's visit to Algeria in June, where he met with Hanifi.

The talks underscore the growing focus on mining and mineral-resource cooperation between Uzbekistan and Algeria, particularly in geological exploration, processing and industrial projects.

Uzbekistan and Algeria have been strengthening bilateral ties in recent years, with cooperation expanding in political, economic and sectoral areas. The two countries have placed particular emphasis on trade and investment, mining, energy, agriculture and industrial cooperation, while recent high-level contacts have created additional opportunities for joint projects and business ties. Mining and geological exploration have emerged as promising areas for practical cooperation, particularly given both countries' interest in developing mineral resources and increasing the domestic processing of raw materials.