Azerbaijan-UK Joint Commission Holds 8Th Meeting In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK was held in Baku, co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the UK Minister of State for Trade, Lord Anas Sarwar, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-UK relations, and discussions focused on opportunities to expand cooperation in areas such as political dialogue, economy and trade, energy, transport and digital infrastructure, agriculture, humanitarian affairs, and healthcare. The meeting emphasized that the UK has been one of Azerbaijan's key economic partners for over three decades. At the meeting, it was noted that the UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, with investments exceeding $39 billion. Last year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 67%. In the first half of this year, trade turnover rose 5.5-fold, reaching $3.6 billion, while Azerbaijan's exports to the UK rose 24-fold.

The meeting noted that the long-term partnership with bp continues through initiatives such as the commencement of associated gas production at the ACG field, the Shah Deniz Compression, Shafag-Asiman, Karabakh, and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara projects, as well as joint activities in Uzbekistan. Emphasis was placed on the 240 MW Shafag Solar Power Plant, scheduled for commissioning next year, and the decarbonization of the Sangachal Terminal using its energy, highlighting this as an exemplary model of the energy transition. Information was also provided regarding projects aimed at establishing green energy corridors to connect the Caspian region and Central Asia with Europe.

At the meeting, it was announced that the aim is to reach a Final Investment Decision on the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor in 2029. The active participation of the UK in this and other green energy interconnection projects was encouraged. The involvement of the UK company Xlinks in cooperation in this area was viewed as a new opportunity for joint activity.

The 14% growth in transit freight transport between Azerbaijan and the UK in 2025 was cited as an indicator of positive momentum in transport sector cooperation. Encouragement was given for more active participation by UK companies, as well as the UK's export credit agency, UKEF, in infrastructure and logistics projects along the Middle Corridor. Additionally, discussions covered the implementation of joint initiatives in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data centers, and human capital development; the drafting of a roadmap for these sectors; and the potential for establishing joint educational programs with leading UK universities.

At the meeting, the support provided by the UK for Azerbaijan's mine-clearing operations, as well as the development of ties in the fields of agriculture, food security, education, culture, and tourism, were also positively assessed.

Shahbazov said that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, attaches great importance to strengthening friendly relations and further developing multifaceted cooperation with the UK, one of the country's key trading partners.

"The results we have achieved have created a solid foundation for elevating our relations to the level of a strategic partnership. There is both the political will and vast potential for cooperation to achieve this. The documents signed during today's meeting, as well as the adoption of a comprehensive action plan, demonstrate that our political dialogue is translating into concrete results. Our primary task is to turn agreements into practical outcomes and existing potential into new projects," the minister noted.

Sarwar pointed out that the UK and Azerbaijan have built a strong partnership based on investment and cooperation across a range of key sectors over many years.

“Today's dialogue demonstrates our shared commitment to elevating our strategic partnership to a higher level by deepening cooperation in areas ranging from clean energy to artificial intelligence. This will pave the way for new business opportunities and accelerate economic growth in both countries," he added.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol was signed, along with four other documents covering cooperation in green energy, transport connectivity, and urban mobility. These documents included a Memorandum of Understanding between Xlinks and the Green Corridor Alliance, a Roadmap between UKEF and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as agreements on cooperation with relevant UK institutions and companies in transport, education, and other sectors. Additionally, an action plan covering the years 2026–2027 and comprising more than 60 measures across 10 areas has been adopted.