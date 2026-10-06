Chevron Joins SLB-Totalenergies Digital Subsurface Technology Collaboration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chevron Technical Center, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has joined a long-term digital subsurface technology collaboration between SLB and TotalEnergies, SLB said.

The collaboration, known as Arena, was launched by SLB and TotalEnergies in 2024 to jointly develop next-generation digital technologies for reservoir engineering and geoscience.

Chevron will contribute investment, intellectual property, and technical expertise to the initiative, including its expertise in uncertainty analysis, optimization, and field development planning. According to SLB, Chevron's contribution will help shape the development roadmap for scalable digital subsurface technologies.

“This collaboration brings SLB's digital and subsurface expertise together with operator knowledge to help develop technologies for reservoir engineering and geoscience. Chevron adds valuable experience and perspectives that will help strengthen how we address complex subsurface workflows and field development decisions,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB's digital business.

The Arena collaboration is aimed at addressing increasingly complex reservoirs and growing volumes of subsurface data, with a focus on improving decision-making across reservoir engineering and geoscience workflows.

As part of the initiative, subject-matter experts from TotalEnergies and Chevron will work directly with SLB technology centers. The companies said this approach would shorten feedback cycles between operators and technology development teams and bring operational experience directly into the development of new digital solutions.

“Chevron is working to advance digital capabilities to unlock greater value from our subsurface resources. Through Arena, we are combining our world-class expertise in uncertainty analysis with digital technologies and AI-enabled workflows to improve decision quality, accelerate insights, and enhance operational efficiency,” said Jitendra Kikani, Chevron vice president of Subsurface.

SLB said the collaboration builds on the companies' previous cooperation, which resulted in the development of the Intersect reservoir simulator. Arena is intended to further expand the use of digital technologies in subsurface decision-making and support the development of scalable, open, and extensible solutions.