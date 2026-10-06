Kazakhstan, Oman Sign Air Services Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan and Oman have exchanged an air services agreement between the governments of the two countries during the state visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to Kazakhstan, according to the press service of the Kazakh ministry.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbaev and Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi signed the agreement.

The agreement strengthens the legal framework for cooperation in civil aviation and creates additional opportunities for the further development of air links between Kazakhstan and Oman.

“The implementation of the Agreement will contribute to the further development of trade, economic and business ties, attract investment, and strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman,” the ministry said.

Kazakhstan and Oman also exchanged a package of agreements covering investment, energy, finance and other areas in the presence of heads of state in Astana, including:

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments;

Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Investment Structure (Fund) between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority;

Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority on the Main Terms within the Framework of the Joint Blue City Rixos Project;

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Financial Sector between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the Establishment of the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Council;

Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in Geological Exploration between KazMunayGas JSC and OQ Exploration & Production;

Agreement between the Eurasian Development Bank and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Conditions of Stay of the Eurasian Development Bank in the Sultanate of Oman.

The two leaders also adopted a joint statement setting out priorities for the further development of bilateral relations.