Modelop And AHEAD Partner To Break The Enterprise AI Pilot-To-Production Bottleneck

“Enterprise AI has no shortage of promising ideas. The hard part is turning those ideas into governed, production-grade capabilities that can scale,” said Josh Perkins, VP of Emerging Technologies at AHEAD.“This partnership strengthens AHEAD's ability to take clients from AI strategy and use-case prioritization through platform engineering, implementation and the operating model required to manage AI across the enterprise. ModelOp adds the portfolio-wide visibility, governance, and lifecycle discipline that make scale possible, helping our clients move faster while maintaining control.”

ModelOp customers have achieved 10X+ faster time-to-value, demonstrating the potential of industrialized AI delivery to help enterprises scale AI without proportionally increasing headcount or sacrificing governance and control.

The partnership comes as enterprises confront a widening divide between AI experimentation and production at scale. ModelOp's new 2026 AI Governance Benchmark Report found that 67% of organizations now have 101–250 proposed AI and machine learning use cases, yet only 6% have 26–100 AI systems in scaled production-underscoring the growing challenge enterprises face turning expanding AI portfolios into production-scale business value.

“Enterprises don't have an AI ambition problem anymore: they have an execution problem,” said Dave Trier, CEO of ModelOp.“Companies have invested heavily in machine learning, GenAI and now agents, but too much of that innovation remains trapped in pilots because the path to production is fragmented across teams, technologies and controls. AHEAD brings the strategic and engineering expertise to transform how enterprises operate, while ModelOp provides the system of record and delivery engine to make that transformation repeatable. Together, we're giving CIOs and enterprises a practical path to industrialize AI and turn investment into measurable business value.”

Release Summary



ModelOp and AHEAD have formed a strategic partnership to help enterprises move AI from strategy and pilot to governed production at scale.

The partnership combines AHEAD's AI strategy and consulting, engineering, implementation and transformation expertise with ModelOp's Enterprise AI Command Center and MADETM AI Delivery Engine.

ModelOp customers achieve 10X+ faster time-to-value and 100% policy adherence, while MADETM can compress AI delivery from months to days. The joint approach supports machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI and third-party AI, connecting AI strategy, delivery, governance and value measurement across complex enterprise environments.



Closing the Enterprise AI Strategy-to-Execution Gap

As enterprises expand from traditional machine learning into generative and agentic AI, initiatives increasingly span data science, IT, security, legal, risk, compliance and business teams-often operating across different technologies, policies and approval processes. Without a common operating layer connecting those functions, AI initiatives can become one-off deployments with separate integrations, risk reviews, audit requirements and limited visibility into business value.

ModelOp and AHEAD are addressing this strategy-to-execution gap by combining the transformation and implementation expertise required to operationalize enterprise AI strategy with the technology required to make AI delivery repeatable.

AHEAD connects strategy to execution: bringing strategic consulting, platform engineering, orchestration, implementation and organizational change expertise that integrates AI initiatives into the broader enterprise technology environment rather than treating AI as an isolated workstream.

ModelOp provides the operational backbone: the Enterprise AI Command Center serves as an enterprise AI system of record across ML, GenAI, agentic and third-party AI, providing portfolio-level visibility while automating the lifecycle from intake and risk classification through approvals, production, monitoring and continuous oversight.

Together, ModelOp and AHEAD provide a connected approach spanning AI strategy, technology integration, implementation, automated delivery, governance and continuous value measurement.

From AI Pilots to Industrialized AI Delivery

The ModelOp-AHEAD partnership is designed to replace fragmented, project-by-project AI deployment with a repeatable enterprise operating model.

Customers will be able to:



Accelerate AI from idea to production. Automate lifecycle workflows, reviews and cross-functional handoffs that can otherwise add weeks or months to AI deployment.

Create one system of record for enterprise AI. Establish centralized visibility across ML, GenAI, agentic, first-party and third-party AI, regardless of where those assets were developed or deployed.

Build governance directly into AI delivery. Apply policies, controls, approvals and audit requirements throughout the lifecycle rather than adding governance after development.

Connect and maximize the existing enterprise technology stack. Integrate AI development and execution environments with data, security, GRC, ITSM and other enterprise systems, helping organizations get greater value from existing technology investments without forcing a rip-and-replace strategy.

Build the foundation for agentic AI at enterprise scale. Establish the governance, lifecycle controls, visibility and policy enforcement required as organizations deploy autonomous and semi-autonomous agents capable of reasoning, taking actions and interacting with enterprise systems.

Connect AI spending to business value. Give CIOs and leaders portfolio-level visibility into AI performance, cost, token usage, risk and ROI so organizations can scale initiatives that work and identify those that do not. Drive organizational adoption. Pair technology with AHEAD's AI transformation, implementation and change management expertise to establish repeatable operating models across teams and business units.



MADETM: The AI Delivery Engine Behind ModelOp's Enterprise AI Command Center

At the center of ModelOp's platform is MADETM, the ModelOp AI Delivery Engine, which powers the Enterprise AI Command Center.

MADE connects across the enterprise technology stack, automates AI lifecycle workflows and provides an agentic-powered framework that allows ModelOp, customers and partners-including systems integrators-to plug agents directly into governed AI delivery processes.

Rather than requiring enterprises to rip and replace existing AI development, execution, GRC, ITSM, security or data-management technologies, ModelOp operates across them-creating a common system of record, workflow layer and source of operational intelligence while helping organizations maximize existing technology investments.

“Enterprises don't need another AI strategy that stops at the roadmap, they need a practical way to turn AI investments into measurable business value,” said Josh Perkins, VP of Emerging Technologies at AHEAD.“By combining AHEAD's AI strategy, platform and application engineering, implementation and change management expertise with ModelOp's enterprise AI system of record and delivery engine, we're connecting strategy to execution and giving organizations a repeatable way to move AI into production, scale what works and maintain the controls required to operate responsibly at enterprise scale.”

From AI Implementation to Measurable Enterprise Outcomes

For large and regulated enterprises, getting AI into production is not the finish line. Organizations also need to know whether AI is operating within policy, performing as intended and delivering measurable business value.

By combining AHEAD's enterprise transformation and implementation expertise with ModelOp's centralized visibility, lifecycle automation and operational intelligence, the partnership creates a connected operating model spanning:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ModelOp and AHEAD partnership?

ModelOp and AHEAD are partnering to help enterprises industrialize AI delivery by combining AHEAD's AI strategy, engineering, implementation and transformation expertise with ModelOp's Enterprise AI Command Center and MADETM AI Delivery Engine. Together, the companies connect AI strategy to execution, governed production and measurable business outcomes.

How will ModelOp and AHEAD help enterprises move AI from pilot to production?

AHEAD helps organizations design and implement enterprise AI operating models, while ModelOp provides the system of record and workflow automation for AI intake, risk classification, approvals, production, governance, monitoring and operational intelligence. Together, they provide a connected path from AI strategy through production and continuous oversight.

What is ModelOp's Enterprise AI Command Center?

ModelOp's Enterprise AI Command Center is an enterprise AI system of record providing portfolio-level visibility, lifecycle automation, governance and operational intelligence across machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI and third-party AI. It operates across existing AI development, GRC, ITSM, security and data-management systems without requiring enterprises to replace their existing technology stack.

What is MADETM?

MADETM, the ModelOp AI Delivery Engine, powers ModelOp's Enterprise AI Command Center by connecting enterprise technologies, automating AI lifecycle workflows and enabling governed agentic automation to accelerate AI from idea to production.

Does ModelOp replace an enterprise's existing AI, MLOps, GRC or IT systems?

No. ModelOp integrates with existing enterprise technologies rather than replacing them. The Enterprise AI Command Center provides a common system of record, workflow layer and operational intelligence across AI development and execution platforms, MLOps environments, GRC systems, ITSM tools, security infrastructure and data-management technologies.

How does the partnership address agentic AI?

The partnership combines AHEAD's AI transformation, engineering and implementation expertise with ModelOp's lifecycle controls and operational infrastructure to help organizations establish the governance, visibility, policy enforcement and operating model required to bring autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents into governed enterprise production environments.

About AHEAD

AHEAD accelerates the impact of technology on business, engineering solutions that connect strategy to execution. With capabilities spanning AI transformation, AI-enabled infrastructure, data platform acceleration, workload modernization, resilient architecture and operational excellence, the company helps more than 4,500 clients modernize platforms, streamline workflows and apply AI to unlock measurable business value. With a team of more than 3,000 employees, deep engineering expertise, proven frameworks and strategic technology partnerships, AHEAD advises, builds and runs integrated solutions for organizations globally. Learn more at

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About ModelOp

ModelOp is the award-winning AI Delivery Platform for enterprise AI leaders: an Enterprise AI Command Center for CIOs, CTOs, and AI leaders used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world, including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, government, defense, manufacturing, energy, and global CPG companies. It provides a system of record that powers workflows and generates operational intelligence in one operating layer to industrialize the delivery of all AI: ML, GenAI, Agentic AI and vendor AI.

ModelOp is interoperable and sits above existing AI tech stacks-GRC, ITSM, security, data management-connecting and extending those investments. It enables the world's enterprises to accelerate AI from idea to production and deliver AI rapidly, safely, and profitably.

Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp for its end-to-end AI lifecycle management and AI governance capabilities. It also has been recognized with multiple awards, including the“Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards; Business Intelligence Group's“Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award”; and the Diamond Award for“Responsible AI Platform” in the Pinnacle Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

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Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

786-290-6413

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