Travelers Are Forced To Make Tradeoffs When Booking Longer Trips, New Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly three-quarters of travelers book differently for stays of five nights or longer, yet most still settle for accommodations that don't meet all of their needs, highlighting demand for better options for longer trips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing, the leading hospitality network for flexible stays, released a new consumer travel report, The State of the Long Stay. Based on a nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, the report captures Americans' travel experiences over the past two years, including how their priorities and booking decisions change when a trip lasts five nights or more. The findings reveal where hotels, vacation rentals, and professionally managed furnished apartments meet travelers' needs-and where they miss the mark.

Landing's research found that travel habits have evolved over the past two years, with nearly 70% of travelers changing how often they take trips, how long they stay, or both. Longer trips were also common: 85% of American travelers surveyed have taken a trip of five nights or more in the past five years. And at that length of stay, booking behavior begins to shift– 73% say they book differently, showing just how much travelers' needs change on longer trips.

Even though travelers are adjusting how they book for these types of trips, the majority feel forced to settle for accommodations that meet only some of their needs. When considering ranked priorities, price and location still lead, while half (49%) put comfort and livability among their top considerations and nearly as many (41%) prioritize amenities such as a kitchen, laundry, and workspace.

“The right location, space, price and amenities have always been fundamental to a great stay,” said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing.“But this report suggests that many travelers have gotten used to making the available options work, even when they don't fully meet their needs. There's a meaningful difference between a stay that works and one that genuinely makes the trip better. As travel habits evolve, our industry has an opportunity to rethink the spaces we offer and the experience around them so travelers don't have to compromise on what matters most.”

Key survey findings include:



The default options expose a gap. Hotels and vacation rentals remain default booking choices for most travelers, but consumers face familiar trade-offs. 55% say hotels are reliable but often lack comfort and space, while 52% say vacation rentals offer comfort and space but often lack consistency and reliability. Among those booking stays of five or more nights, 58% say no option fully meets their needs at least some of the time.

Settling carries a real cost. Among travelers who say they have had to compromise on a longer trip, 41% report spending more on food, backup arrangements or upgrades when accommodations fall short. After a vacation rental falls short of expectations, 43% say they spend significantly more time researching the next one.

Families and frequent business travelers feel the gap most. 79% of parents approach accommodation bookings with a different set of priorities for stays longer than five nights, compared with 68% of long-stay travelers without children. Frequent business travelers report the most friction, with 87% saying they feel the need to settle at least sometimes. A third option changes the choice. When offered a hypothetical booking scenario where all options were at a similar price, 46% of long-stay travelers chose a professionally managed furnished apartment, compared with 31% who chose a traditional hotel and 21% who chose a vacation rental. In a separate question, 60% of all respondents said they would often or always choose an option that combines hotel-level consistency and support with the space, kitchen, laundry and comfort of a furnished apartment at a comparable price.

"After several days away, we all start to crave the comforts of home," said Marcus Higgins, Co-Founder and President of Landing. "That's exactly what Landing was built for. We want to give travelers the space and comforts of home with the reliability and consistency they expect from a hotel. And by partnering with multifamily communities across the country, we're able to bring that experience to more travelers, whether they're away for a few nights, a few weeks or longer.”

To read it in full, download our report and read our blog. To browse Landing apartments, visit our website.

About Landing

Landing is changing the way the world stays, offering elevated, fully-furnished apartments for a few days to a few months or longer. Every space is designed to feel like home with full-sized kitchens, thoughtful details, separate bedrooms, and a familiar, inviting ambiance. A seamless digital platform offers guests instant access to thousands of premium apartments across the country. Whether it's a weekend getaway, temporary relocation or an extended stay, guests feel like a local, anywhere. For more information about Landing or to explore apartments in a city near you, visit.

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