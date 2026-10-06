Entrata Pro Puts AI To Work Without Leaving The Operating System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The October release adds Entrata Pro to the Entrata OS, along with new capabilities that audit lease files against billed charges, tie multi-year forecasts to the general ledger, and keep leasing and maintenance conversations connected

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata®, a leading operating system for the multifamily industry, today announced its October release, adding more than 300 new features across Entrata Core and Entrata Pro, including new AI capabilities that put work directly on the lease, the ledger, and the resident record.

Entrata introduced Entrata Pro last month at Entrata Summit 2026. Pro is a new platform tier alongside Entrata Core, which continues to receive new functionality within the system teams already use.

"The work only moves if the context moves with it," said Catherine Wong, COO and CPO at Entrata. "Entrata already holds the lease, the ledger, and the resident record. We're building AI into the operating system so it carries that context forward with the work, and teams keep visibility and control the whole way."

Entrata Pro: One Place for AI Across the Operation

Entrata Pro gives operators one place to work with AI across the organization, with a full record of how it's used. Teams stay in the system that already holds their leases, ledger, and resident records, instead of moving work into separate tools.

Entrata Pro includes:



ELI Console answers questions from company data, cites its sources, and limits answers to what each user has permission to see. It also shows a daily queue of decisions tied to the company's established procedures, so teams act on what needs attention instead of searching across dashboards.

Agent Studio lets operators set up agents using their own standard operating procedures, voice, and approval rules, then assign work across operations and the resident experience.

AI Admin keeps an exportable audit trail of AI interactions, including the model used, the sources cited, and the reasoning. Operators decide which models handle which work, when a response goes to a team member, and how AI costs break down by group, property, and owner. Analytics combines Entrata data with an operator's own data sources so teams can see what changed and why. It then links every finding to its source for review before anyone acts on it.

Underneath all four is Forge, Entrata's language model built for multifamily. Operators can also use leading frontier and open-source models, and each job is matched to the model best suited to it.

Entrata's Field Deployment Experts can help operators set up Entrata Pro around their own workflows, permissions, SOPs, and governance requirements.

Rounding out Entrata Core and Entrata Pro with 300+ New Features

The October release also includes features that bring AI to the lease file, the general ledger, and leasing and maintenance conversations.

Lease File Audit Finds Revenue the Lease Says Should Have Been Billed

Across a portfolio, lease terms and billed charges drift apart in ways that are hard to catch one file at a time. Lease File Audit

Because the audit reads the lease documents themselves, it also works on properties not yet on Entrata, including portfolios under acquisition due diligence.

Multi-Year Forecasts Tied to the General Ledger

Multi-year pro forma has largely lived outside the system, rebuilt by hand each cycle. Advanced Budgeting

Leasing and Maintenance Conversations That Keep Their Context

ELI+ Orchestrator

Also in This Release



AI Website Builder OXP Mobile

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at .

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