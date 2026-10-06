Criminal IP Introduces AITEM As The Next Evolution Of Attack Surface Management

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Criminal IP by AI SPERA, a cyber threat intelligence platform delivering decision-ready intelligence and attack surface visibility to security teams worldwide, will participate in GovWare 2026 in Singapore. As security operations increasingly move beyond asset discovery toward understanding, prioritizing, and responding to exposure, Criminal IP is introducing AITEM (AI-Powered Threat Exposure Management), its vision for the next evolution of Attack Surface Management.



From Visibility to Action: Why ASM Must Evolve

Traditional ASM tools have served a critical purpose: helping organizations discover internet-facing assets like servers, domains, IP addresses, and admin panels, before attackers do. But discovery alone is no longer enough.

"Seeing a threat and responding to it are completely different challenges," said Byungtak Kang, CEO of AI SPERA. "Building a safer cyber world requires a shift from visibility to action. Organizations today have more visibility than ever, but many still struggle to effectively prioritize and act on the risks it reveals. By applying AI to filter noise, enrich context, and guide investigations, security teams can focus on the exposures that matter most and respond in real time, turning insight into meaningful action."

The gap between detection and action has become even more critical as AI lowers the barrier for attackers. Automated scanning, published proof-of-concept exploit code, and AI-assisted vulnerability discovery mean that threat actors can identify and target exposed assets faster than ever. The defender's challenge is no longer just visibility - it is speed of response.



AITEM: The Next Evolution of Attack Surface Management









AITEM expands the scope of traditional Attack Surface Management beyond external asset inventory. Powered by Criminal IP's threat intelligence, it brings exposure across external assets, open-source intelligence, dark web data, internal infrastructure, Shadow AI, leaked data, and emerging vulnerabilities into a broader threat exposure management approach. Rather than stopping at discovery and generic risk scores, AITEM is designed to connect fragmented findings with the context security teams need to investigate, prioritize, and respond.



AI-Powered Across the Exposure Lifecycle

AITEM applies AI across four stages of exposure management:



Detect - Connect emerging threats and vulnerabilities to the products, services, and assets that actually exist within an organization's environment.

Investigate - Allow security teams to investigate assets, exposures, vulnerabilities, and security findings using natural language while bringing relevant context together in one place.

Prioritize - Evaluate exposure using organization-defined risk criteria together with real-world exploitability and attacker activity, rather than relying only on generic vendor risk scores. Automate - Turn prioritized findings into alerts, tickets, and workflow actions that can be routed to the appropriate teams, helping move critical exposures from detection toward response.

Threat Intelligence at the Core

AITEM is built on Criminal IP threat intelligence, adding real-world context to exposure management beyond vulnerability data alone. Open ports, exposed services, vulnerabilities, connected infrastructure, abuse history, scanner activity, threat attribution, and malicious infrastructure can be brought together to help security teams understand not only what is exposed, but what is happening around that exposure and why it matters.



AITEM represents Criminal IP's approach to the evolution of Attack Surface Management: expanding visibility beyond the external asset inventory and connecting exposure discovery with investigation, threat context, prioritization, and response.



From Visibility to Threat Hunting at GovWare 2026











At GovWare 2026, AI SPERA CEO Byungtak Kang will deliver“From Visibility to Threat Hunting: A Case Study of AI-Driven Attack Surface Management” as part of the conference program. Drawing from real-world examples, the session will explore how threat intelligence and attack surface visibility can support faster investigation and more effective security operations, while examining the shift from discovering exposure to understanding and acting on it.



The Broader Industry Shift



The direction Criminal IP is pursuing with AITEM reflects a broader shift across the global security industry. At RSAC 2026, agentic AI, AI SOC, and Shadow AI emerged as major themes, while leading security vendors continued moving from siloed security tools toward more integrated, AI-driven security operations.

"The competition in ASM is no longer about who finds the most assets," said Kang. "It will be about who can operate faster, respond more effectively, and mobilize the organization. AI should handle the repetitive analytical work. Humans should focus on judgment, accountability, and prioritization."



About Criminal IP by AI SPERA



Criminal IP is a cyber threat intelligence solution operated by AI SPERA that provides decision-ready threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions to security teams worldwide. By continuously scanning the global internet, Criminal IP aggregates and contextualizes threat signals across IPs, domains, URLs, and attack infrastructure, covering malicious indicators, known vulnerabilities, exposed assets, and attacker behavior. Criminal IP's mission is to give organizations real visibility into their cyber landscape and accelerate threat detection and response by delivering the intelligence needed to outsmart attackers. For more information, users can visit

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Michael Sena

AI SPERA

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