Stride Autism Centers Becomes First And Only ACQ-Accredited ABA Therapy Provider In South Dakota

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone recognition from the Autism Commission on Quality highlights Stride's commitment to clinical excellence, safety, and family-centered care for young children with autism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Autism Centers, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for young children, announced today that it has earned formal accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ). With this landmark distinction, Stride becomes the first and only ACQ-accredited ABA therapy provider operating in the state of South Dakota.

ACQ accreditation represents the gold standard in behavioral health evaluations, assessing ABA organizations against rigorous, nationally recognized standards for clinical quality, patient safety, family involvement, and continuous outcome improvement.

“This accreditation recognizes the high-quality, individualized care our South Dakota team provides to children and families every day,” said Kristen Cooper Borkenhagen, Chief Clinical Officer at Stride Autism Centers.“Our clinicians bring skill, compassion, and careful attention to each child's unique goals, ensuring they receive the highest standard of evidence-based therapy.”









Stride specializes in center-based ABA therapy tailored specifically for preschool-aged children (ages 2–6). Programs are individually designed to support functional communication, social skills development, daily living activities, and school readiness in a structured, supportive environment.

Services are currently provided at Stride's flagship South Dakota center in Sioux Falls, with a second Sioux Falls location under construction on the city's west side and scheduled to open in December 2026.

“Families navigating an autism diagnosis deserve complete confidence in the quality and safety of their child's care,” said Emily Patrizi, President and Chief Operating Officer.“Earning ACQ accreditation validates our team's dedication and reinforces our commitment to expanding access to top-tier ABA therapy across South Dakota.”

About Stride Autism Centers

Stride Autism Centers is a family-owned, clinically-led, mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based, center-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, and self-care, and more. For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit stridecenters.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney Jones

VP, Growth & Care Access

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Stride Autism Centers

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at