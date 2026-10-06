Decisiv Names Four Executives To New Roles As It Scales For Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointments reflect new leadership focus for the company's Performance as a Platform initiative

RESTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decisiv®, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today that it has named four executives to lead the company through its next phase of growth. The new and expanded roles, which follow the recent completion of Decisiv's acquisition of KEA Advisors, align the leadership team around the company's Performance as a PlatformTM (PaaP) initiative.

The appointments, effective immediately, are:



David Settle continues as Chief Financial Officer and takes on the additional role of Chief Operating Officer. Settle now leads day-to-day operations across the combined organization, including delivery, customer success, and the integration of KEA's advisory and analytics teams into Decisiv.

Satish Joshi has been named Chief Innovation Officer. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Joshi leads product strategy, advanced analytics, and the continued development of PaaP solutions, including the integration of KEA's PULSE dealer performance benchmarking capabilities.

Tyler Dooling has been named Chief Technology Officer. Previously, he served as Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Dooling leads the company's technology organization, platform engineering, and the architecture underpinning the PaaP solutions and the Decisiv SRMTM platform. Keith Ely has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager. Previously, he founded and led KEA Advisors. In his new role, Ely leads the company's advisory services business, including dealership performance improvement engagements, education programs, and peer groups.

The executive appointments reflect leadership roles focused on building the core Decisiv SRM platform and the PaaP initiative. Pairing operations, delivery, and integration under a Chief Operating Officer gives the combined organization one point of accountability. Naming a Chief Innovation Officer signals continued investment in advanced analytics and AI capabilities for commercial vehicle dealership operations. The Chief Technology Officer role sharpens the company's focus on platform engineering as Decisiv's technology roadmap expands. As KEA joins Decisiv, the Senior Vice President and General Manager position gives the advisory business a dedicated leader.

"Each of these leaders already knows our customers and our platform, and each now owns a part of the business that matters most to our next phase," said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv. "David, Satish, Tyler, and Keith give us the depth to grow Performance as a Platform while continuing to deliver for the fleets, dealers, and OEMs who rely on Decisiv every day."

About Decisiv

Decisiv, based in Virginia, powers North America's largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry. Our industry leading Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform connects over 5,000 service locations and 74,000 fleets, orchestrating more than 4 million annual service events. By linking dealers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets with real-time, actionable data at the point of service, Decisiv enables smarter maintenance planning and lifecycle management for improved utilization, performance, and compliance. Learn more at decisiv.com.

Decisiv is a registered trademark of Decisiv, Inc. Decisiv SRM and Performance as a Platform are trademarks of Decisiv, Inc. PaaP is an abbreviation of Performance as a Platform. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Rob Ziemba VP Marketing, Decisiv (804) 762-4153...