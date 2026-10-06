Sujatha Ramanujan Named CEO Of NSF STELLAR Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Luminate managing director will work to establish the Rochester/Finger Lakes region of New York as an internationally competitive leader in laser innovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sujatha Ramanujan has been named chief executive officer of the newly awarded United States National Science Foundation (NSF) STELLAR Engine of the Rochester/Finger Lakes Region of New York, led by the University of Rochester.

Ramanujan transitions to the university after serving as NextCorps' managing director and chief investment officer of Luminate NY. Under her leadership, Luminate has become the world's largest accelerator for deep-tech companies enabled by optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI) technologies. Since its inception, Luminate has invested $26 million in 96 startups. Portfolio companies have subsequently raised an additional $564 million, achieved an estimated market value of more than $750 million, created 205 regional jobs, and supported more than 140 regional contract manufacturing projects.

“Sujatha has proven executive leadership in commercial technology scaling and venture development, and we are delighted to have someone of her caliber spearheading this critical initiative,” says URochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf.“Her experience will be critical as STELLAR works to establish our region as a world-leader in laser innovation.”

Adds Thomas Brown, the director of URochester's Institute of Optics and principal investigator of the NSF STELLAR Engine,“As one of STELLAR's original co-principal investigators, Sujatha has been a critical leader throughout the NSF STELLAR Engine's inception, helping to craft a compelling case to secure significant federal and state investment in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region. She will be a unifying force for our region's optics, photonics, imaging, and laser ecosystem, and there is no one better positioned to lead STELLAR.”

Key partners of STELLAR (Science, Technology and Engineering of Laser and Laser Applications Research) include the Institute of Optics (the nation's premier optical education program) and the Laboratory for Laser Energetics (home to the largest academic lasers in the world) at URochester, along with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Monroe Community College (MCC), NextCorps, Greater Rochester Enterprise (GRE), and New York State. Launched with a two-year, $15 million grant from the NSF alongside $16 million in New York State support over six years, the initiative positions Rochester as the nation's focal point for laser advancement.

In the role, Ramanujan will focus on building the key pillars for STELLAR:



Research and development to create the next generation of laser-based systems and build the capabilities critical for scaling laser systems.

Education and workforce development to create a coordinated system that offers job-seekers clear access to education and training, support, and career pathways. Translation of innovation into impact to attract new private investment, advance further commercialization, and augment the region's existing supply chain capacity to support US domestic production goals.



“Rochester and the Finger Lakes have the foundation to build a truly exceptional ecosystem for laser technology and development,” says Ramanujan.“The federal and New York State governments have shown that they see tremendous promise in the region and our strategy will help it reach its full potential. Doing so will help keep our country safe, offer new career opportunities for Americans, and preserve our position at the forefront of technological development.”

Luminate NY will work to provide investment funding to more laser and laser-enabled technologies companies to further support innovation and commercialization efforts. To maintain strong operational alignment between STELLAR and the accelerator, Ramanujan will join the Luminate Advisory Board and continue connecting founders with investors, industry partners, and STELLAR resources. Luminate will continue seamlessly under the leadership of Veronica Locurcio, director of operations, and Damon Diehl, director of technology integration. Laser and OPI startups can apply to the accelerator now through January 11, 2027.

“As the head of New York State-supported Luminate NY OPI competition for the last decade, Sujatha's impact on the region cannot be overestimated, and I want to offer her my sincere congratulations on this exciting next chapter,” says Empire State Development CEO, President and Commissioner Hope Knight.“The NSF STELLAR Engine award to the University of Rochester is a powerful validation of the state's unmatched innovation ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Sujatha as we work together to drive economic growth in the Finger Lakes, reinforcing New York's leadership in industries critical to our nation's future.”

The Rochester and Finger Lakes region is already home to more than 150 optics, photonics, imaging, and laser supply-chain companies. In addition to its key partners, more than 90 organizations have committed to supporting STELLAR. The initiative has the potential to eventually receive up to $160 million over the next decade.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contacts: Luke Auburn – University of Rochester... Holly Barrett – Luminate NY... Staci Henning – NSF STELLAR...