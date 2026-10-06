Liqtech Secures First Commercial Aquatics Order In Finland

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Helsinki hotel project expands the reach of LiqTech's ceramic membrane filtration technology

BALLERUP, Denmark, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT) ("LiqTech"), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, today announced its first commercial Aquatics order in Finland for the swimming pool at Original Sokos Hotel Presidentti in Helsinki. Secured through the Company's Pool4You partnership, this order extends LiqTech's commercial pool presence into a new market and advances its strategy of expanding adoption of its proprietary silicon carbide membrane technology.

LiqTech's QlariFlowTM Aquatics platform combines silicon carbide ceramic membranes with a compact, modular system design to address the water quality and operating requirements of commercial pools. The technology is designed to deliver consistent filtration while helping operators reduce water, energy and chemical consumption compared with conventional filtration approaches. Its space-efficient configuration also supports installation in facilities where plant room space is limited, making it suitable for both new pool projects and upgrades to existing facilities.

These capabilities are central to LiqTech's Aquatics growth strategy. By bringing its membrane technology and filtration systems to more commercial pool applications, the Company aims to meet demand for reliable water treatment and more efficient facility operation. The Helsinki project, which specifies a 2 × 2 membrane configuration plus AutoCIP, will bring LiqTech's filtration technology to a commercial pool in Finland and serve as an example for other pool operators considering similar upgrades.

“This first order in Finland reflects our progress in bringing LiqTech's ceramic membrane technology to more commercial pool markets,” said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech.“Our value starts with the technology and the system we deliver. We combine precise filtration with a compact design to help pool operators maintain water quality while using resources more efficiently. The Original Sokos Hotel Presidentti project is another step in expanding the reach of these capabilities, with Pool4You providing the local expertise and customer access to support our growth in Finland.”

The order follows the September 1, 2026 expansion of LiqTech's Pool4You partnership. With more than four decades of pool water treatment experience, Pool4You provides established local relationships and project support that complement LiqTech's technology. Its work encompasses over 80% of Finnish public swimming pool water treatment systems.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company ́s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modular designed filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

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Forward–Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

LiqTech Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31315941



LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

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