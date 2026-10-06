Inmune Bio To Attend The 2026 Maxim Growth Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the“Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company focused on inflammation and immunology, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming 2026 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place from October 12th to 14th at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

INmune Bio will be meeting with institutional investors in one-on-one sessions and engaging with senior Maxim research analysts throughout the event. Company CEO David Moss will also be presenting on an Immunology & Inflammation Therapies Panel on Thursday Oct. 14th at 10:30am.

Keynote speakers include Marcus Lemonis (co-owner of Camping World and executive chairman of Neighborhood Intelligence) and Eric Adams (former mayor of New York City). The conference will also feature roundtable discussions with CEOs from small- and mid-cap companies, moderated by Maxim research analysts. Roundtable discussions will cover a range of sectors, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, digital assets, energy and mining, drones, and more.

This year, portions of the event will also be streamed online at .

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit .

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

About INmune Bio Inc.

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. The Company's clinical-development strategy centers on advanced precision medicine, matching drug mechanisms directly to patient biology to optimize clinical outcomes.

INmune Bio is actively advancing two late-stage product platforms toward registrational milestones:

CORDStromTM: A proprietary, pooled, allogeneic, human umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cell platform engineered to address the historical clinical challenges of donor variability and manufacturing inconsistency. Following successful clinical readouts in RDEB, the platform is transitioning to regulatory filing phases, with an MAA planned for the UK MHRA in 2026 and EU EMA in 2027, alongside a planned U.S. Biologics License Application (BLA) submission.

XPro1595TM: A Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) platform designed to selectively neutralize soluble TNF (sTNF) and reduce neuroinflammation without compromising protective immune function. Backed by recently granted FDA Fast Track designation and successful regulatory alignment from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting, XPro1595TM is positioned for an integrated Phase 2b/3 seamless adaptive registrational program in neuroinflammation-enriched early Alzheimer's disease.

To learn more about INmune Bio's pipeline and its approach to harnessing the innate immune system, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

The Company's product candidates remain in clinical development stage and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, including EbstrocelTM, XProTM and INKmuneTM trial results, timing of key milestones, future plans or expectations, and the prospects for receiving regulatory approval or commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to several risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. CORDStromTM, XPro1595TM (XProTM, pegipanermin), and INKmuneTM have either finished clinical trials, are still in clinical trials or are preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the UK MHRA or any regulatory body and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved by the FDA, the UK MHRA or any regulatory body or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contacts:

David Moss

Chief Executive Officer

(561) 710-0512

...

Daniel Carlson

Head of Investor Relations

(415) 509-4590

...