Netskope Unveils Agentskope Marketplace, Streamlining How Teams Buy, Deploy, And Scale AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New marketplace lets teams browse, size, and allocate capacity credits across managed AI agents from a single console

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced the AgentSkope Marketplace, which gives security and network teams a single console to browse, deploy, and manage AgentSkope AI agents. The Marketplace replaces per-agent procurement with one catalog, one pool of capacity credits, and one view of consumption, so teams can rapidly scale agentic operations without restrictive administrative overheads for every new agent they seek to deploy, and with capacity based on actual usage insights instead of guesswork.

Already-stretched security and network teams face growing alert and ticket volumes, and many deploy AI agents one product at a time, restarting procurement and justification for every new request to avoid security risks. In a recent survey of security and network operations leaders, 42% said alerts, cases, or tickets went uninvestigated, with 51% naming scattered context and signals as a leading obstacle to faster resolution. Asked what an agent platform must provide, a majority put shared context first, and nearly half want one governance model that covers vendor-built, internally built, and managed-service agents alike1.

Launched in early 2026, Netskope One AgentSkope was designed for the agentic SOC and the agentic NOC, allowing the teams using the Netskope One platform to deploy managed AI agents that execute end-to-end security and networking workflows within the policies, controls, guardrails, and compliance frameworks they already have in place. Netskope One AgentSkope brings efficiency to daily security and networking workflows, productivity to teams, and the addition of the Marketplace provides agility to quickly adapt as business priorities change. Every agent operates within the policies, controls, and compliance frameworks Netskope customers already have in place, governed through the same Netskope Zero Trust Engine and Netskope One platform they use today.

AgentSkope Marketplace provides the following:



AgentSkope Marketplace catalog: a single console where teams browse, size, and deploy AgentSkope Agents.

Credit allocation: controls that distribute one pool of committed capacity credits across agents.

Credit calculator: estimates how many capacity credits a given level of agent use will require, before any commitment. Usage monitoring: a dashboard that shows utilization and capacity credit usage, with alerts and insights to help plan future requirements.



“Until now, teams have typically bought agents one product at a time, with every new request restarting a procurement cycle before it delivers any value,” said John Martin, Chief Product Officer at Netskope.“AgentSkope provides one set of policies, controls, and compliance frameworks, to which Marketplace now adds one catalog, one pool of capacity credits, and one view of consumption, so security and networking teams can deploy the agents they need today and size next year's investment on real usage data instead of a guess.”

The AgentSkope Marketplace is available today to all Netskope customers with more agents coming to the marketplace soon. Find out more on the blog.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications - providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

Learn more at netskope.com, on LinkedIn, and on Instagram.

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1 Source: The State of AI Agents in Security and Network Operations, Cybersecurity Insiders and Netskope, 2026.