Barbarian Sharpens Modern Growth Strategy With New Executive Hire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patty Quintero joins from McCann Worldgroup as executive director of growth & marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Barbarian announced the appointment of Patty Quintero as executive director of growth & marketing. In this role, she will lead the agency's integrated growth and marketing strategy, connecting its creative, strategy, technology and data capabilities to drive new business, deepen client relationships and identify new market opportunities.

Quintero brings experience leading marketing initiatives across global, U.S. and Latin American roles. Most recently, as global SVP, strategic growth director at McCann Worldgroup, she led strategic and proactive business development efforts, contributing to client wins including Smirnoff, TJ Maxx, LinkedIn and Delta. Having worked across the industry as a client, strategist, account lead, business lead and marketing & growth liaison, Quintero brings a comprehensive perspective on both client needs and the solutions agencies can bring to market.

“My role is to help shape Barbarian's next chapter of growth by building a more proactive, integrated marketing engine that sharpens our story, strengthens our positioning and uncovers new opportunities across both existing and new client relationships,” said Quintero.“That means modernizing our approach to growth by integrating data and technology into how we identify white space, build strategies and go to market. Ultimately, growth isn't the responsibility of one team; it's a shared mindset, and I want to empower every Barbarian to recognize areas of potential, strengthen client relationships and contribute to the agency's continued success.”

That philosophy builds on Barbarian's broader investment in technology, AI and data as strategic enablers for both its client offerings and agency operations. In June 2026, the agency launched its Adaptive Brand Solutions, which blends AI-led commerce experiences, generative interfaces and workflow systems to help brands reach consumers quickly and through personalized experiences. Quintero will build on that momentum by developing Barbarian's modern growth organization designed to better identify client needs and connect them with the agency's evolving capabilities.

“Patty brings the energy and ambition we look for at Barbarian,” said Jeff Blackman, managing director at Barbarian.“We were drawn to her passion for entrepreneurship, her ambition to challenge convention, innovate with purpose and create work that drives business impact while pushing the industry forward. We've built significant momentum at Barbarian, and Patty will be instrumental in advancing that as we continue to evolve and grow the agency.”

About Barbarian

Barbarian is a creative and innovation agency that is dedicated to helping brands find better ways to interact with their audiences in today's rapidly evolving cultural and technological landscape. We combine world-class tech expertise and relentless creativity to unlock potential in every interaction. Since 2001, Barbarian's legacy of creativity and innovation has been a driving force behind industry-changing work for some of the world's greatest brands. From breakthrough campaigns to reimagined brand experiences, we pride ourselves on a commitment to inclusive and courageous innovation that guides everything we do as we shape the future of our client's digital narratives. Barbarian is part of the Cheil Agency Network (CAN).

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