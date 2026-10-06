Karman Partners With Legrand To Increase Data Center Compute Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legrand will embed Karman's AI power orchestration platform into its data center power distribution product lines to increase AI tokens for their customers

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karman, a leader in embedded AI for power infrastructure, announced a new partnership with Legrand, a global leader in physical infrastructure and power management for data centers. Legrand will integrate Karman into its power distribution product lines, including its intelligent AC rack PDUs and DC power shelves designed for high-density and AI data centers. With Karman, Legrand's data center customers can power more compute and generate 50% or more AI tokens using the same provisioned power.

The partnership addresses the growing demands of data centers with GPU-intensive operations that now require more power. A lack of power visibility and control leaves a significant amount of contracted power sitting idle. With Legrand, a market leader in intelligent power distribution products, and Karman's expertise in power control, the two are uniquely positioned to deliver a solution built to scale with the pace of AI.

"By partnering with Karman, Legrand continues to demonstrate its technological leadership and innovation by delivering additional value to data center operators,” said Swen Anderson, CTO of Legrand Data Power and Control Division.“We're providing data centers with the tools to unlock stranded power and deliver measurable competitive advantages and increased revenue.”

The Karman platform is built on a custom version of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and can be easily embedded in energy infrastructure. Karman's microsecond power visibility and predictive controls allow data center operators to see real-time power budgets and schedule more tasks within the same provisioned power. By capturing power usage at microsecond resolution, Karman enables highly accurate profiling of power usage and predictions tied to instantaneous workload demands.

“Power continues to be the primary limiting factor to data center capacity expansion. Yet, a large portion of provisioned power in data centers goes untapped,” said Josh Brumberger, CEO of Karman.“This partnership with Legrand changes that. By embedding Karman into Legrand's power distribution products, data center operators can now utilize that power to expand capacity immediately, while reducing the price per GPU hour.”

Legrand's data center category leading brands, including Raritan, Server Technology, and ZPE Systems, will be the first to feature the Karman platform. The companies anticipate the first Karman enabled Legrand products will be available in mid 2027.



About Legrand:

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes (code ISIN FR0010307819).

About Karman:

Formerly Utilidata

Karman is a company providing dynamic power orchestration for AI data centers, enabling operators to better utilize the power already available to them. By embedding real-time visibility and control directly into power distribution equipment, Karman unlocks stranded capacity. The Karman platform is built on a custom NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, and was previously embedded into smart meters to bring real-time visibility and power-flow control to the electric grid.

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