Aersale® Leases 757-200PCF Freighter To Mister Air For Its Specialized Cargo Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE), a leading global supplier of aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and proprietary engineered solutions, today announced that it has leased a Boeing 757-200PCF aircraft to Mister Air Transport S.R.L., a Romanian-based cargo carrier that will manage the freighter operations for significant shareholder AerCommerce. The aircraft is expected to enter revenue service in October 2026.

The 757-200PCF freighter marks the launch of Mister Air's own flight operations, flying under its certificate and crews rather than chartering capacity from other carriers. It is among the first units the carrier plans to introduce as it builds a dedicated medium-haul freighter fleet. Operating under a Romanian Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and based at Lódź Władysław Reymont Airport (LCJ), Mister Air will deploy the aircraft on behalf of AerCommerce's established cargo customer base.

Mister Air's strategy targets the "middle-mile" markets, connecting major production and e-commerce gateways with airports across Central and Eastern Europe, alongside parcel programs and worldwide special missions. The Boeing 757-200PCF freighter's combination of long range, payload capacity, and operational reliability is well suited to these routes, allowing frequent, right-sized service where larger widebodies are uneconomic. The carrier intends to grow its freighter fleet over the coming years to meet contracted and anticipated demand.

"We are proud to support Mister Air as it launches its own freighter operations with this Boeing 757-200PCF," said Craig Wright, AerSale's Senior Vice President & Head of Asset Management. "The 757 remains one of the most capable and sought-after platforms in its segment, and this transaction reflects both the strength of that asset class and AerSale's ability to deliver flight-ready aircraft to operators pursuing ambitious growth. We look forward to supporting Mister Air's fleet as it expands."

"This Boeing 757-200PCF marks an important milestone in Mister Air's growth and the launch of our own flight operations," said Ireneusz Dylczyk, Chief Executive Officer of Mister Air. "The 757's range and payload make it the ideal aircraft for our customers. AerSale proved to be a professional and responsive partner throughout the process. This aircraft lays the foundation for the additional freighters we intend to introduce as we scale our network."

The transaction extends AerSale's leasing presence in the European cargo market and underscores the company's ability to deliver leased flight equipment to operators worldwide.

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale's offerings include Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed 'Engineered Solutions' to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe®, AerTrak®, and AerAwareTM Enhanced Flight Vision System).

About Mister Air

Mister Air is a Romanian-based cargo charter airline operating under a Romanian AOC, with operations managed by AerCommerce. The carrier provides scheduled and ad-hoc freighter services focused on express e-commerce and parcel cargo between Asia, Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe, as well as worldwide special missions, from their base location at Lódź (LCJ).

About AerCommerce

AerCommerce is a Poland-based aviation company headquartered in Lodz, with its main operations office in Lublin and personnel across multiple international locations. With over two decades of industry experience and the backing of US-based strategic investor Global Aviation Solutions, AerCommerce provides cargo charter and brokerage services and manages the operations of Mister Air.

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Source: AerSale Corporation

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