Kymeta Awarded U.S. Dod Development Contract To Turn Ospreytm U8 Antenna Into Multi-Mission Edge Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta, the world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop an enhanced cartridge that integrates compute, software-defined radio (SDR), and networking capabilities into Kymeta's Osprey u8 terminal. The new technologies will be embedded within the terminal's modular architecture, adding critical mission functionality without affecting multi-orbit satellite communications performance.

The contract award reflects growing defense and government demand for mission capabilities at the tactical edge with resilient communications. By adding edge computing and software-defined functionality to Kymeta's proven mobile connectivity technology, the enhanced cartridge transforms the terminal into a multi-mission platform - allowing the terminal to support additional mission applications without requiring extra hardware to be installed on the mission platform.

Advanced compute and SDR will now sit directly inside the modular cartridge. In addition to sustaining full satellite communications on the move, these terminals will support RF Space Domain Awareness, providing visibility across the space communications environment to help operators detect interference, understand satellite behavior and protect critical space-based services. Further software applications can then be added over time, allowing existing and new customers to expand the terminal's capabilities as mission requirements evolve.

"This award reflects the confidence our customers place in Kymeta's ability to rapidly adapt our technology to meet evolving mission needs," said Manny Mora, CEO at Kymeta.“The upgraded cartridge takes Kymeta beyond connectivity, allowing customers to process huge volumes of RF data quickly enough to identify signals, interference, patterns or potentially suspicious activity. Alongside additional radio capability, users will be able to act on this mission critical data where they operate.

"This effort represents another step in the evolution of the Kymeta metamaterials platform. Our customers continue to identify new ways to leverage Kymeta technology to address emerging operational requirements and we respond with innovation that fits these missions. This new cartridge turns the Osprey u8 into a full, multi-mission platform, complete with the electronically steered antenna that is already familiar to them.”

Kymeta's development combines resilient communications with mission-enabling technologies at the tactical edge. It gives distributed forces greater capability from equipment already in the field, while extending the platform to a wider range of defense, government and national security users.

About Kymeta:

Kymeta revolutionizes satellite communications through Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICPs). Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Kymeta leverages cutting-edge metamaterial-based science to engineer, manufacture and deliver resilient connectivity and enhanced situational awareness for critical, mobile applications. Backed by U.S. and international patents, our electronically steered flat-panel antennas enable seamless communications on the move. With software-defined solutions, hybrid multi-network capabilities, and edge processing, we integrate satellite and cellular networks, ensuring continuous connectivity in challenging environments. Kymeta solutions serve government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety clients worldwide, providing uninterrupted connectivity and spatial intelligence anywhere, anytime. With over 150 patents, Kymeta is shaping the future of global communications, dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent connectivity solutions for an increasingly mobile and connected world.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington. For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

For briefings, interviews or further information please contact:

361 Communications

Eddie Waller eddie.waller@361communications.com

Tom Clayton tom.clayton@361communications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at