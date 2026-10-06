Number Two Overall NHL Draft Pick Ivar Stenberg Joins Upper Deck As Exclusive Athlete

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading collectibles company secures exclusive rights to produce trading cards and memorabilia for one of hockey's rising stars

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is proud to announce the addition of Ivar Stenberg to its roster of exclusive athletes. The second overall selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, Upper Deck will be the exclusive producer of Stenberg's trading cards and memorabilia, featuring his name, image, likeness, and autograph as he begins his career in the NHL.

“Ivar has already established himself as one of the most exciting young players in hockey. His accomplishments span from Sweden's top professional league to being one of the leading scorers for his country at the 2026 World Junior Championship,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.“He's poised to have a promising and long career in the NHL, and we can't wait to help fans connect with him through premium memorabilia and trading cards as he steps on the ice in the NHL."

Stenberg has rapidly established himself as one of hockey's most dynamic young players. Developing through one of Sweden's top programs, he recorded 33 points in 43 games during the 2025-26 season, the third-highest mark by a draft-eligible player in Swedish Hockey League history. Internationally, Stenberg was a key player for Team Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championship, helping lead the team to a gold medal and tying for the team lead in scoring, showcasing his ability to elevate his game against top global competition. With his combination of speed, vision, and playmaking capability, Stenberg continues to emerge as one of the most promising players to watch as he takes the next step in his hockey career in the NHL.

Ivar Stenberg's first Upper Deck Authenticated collection is available now celebrating his selection second overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. It features a signed draft day print, a signed 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft puck, and a signed San Jose Sharks puck. Stenberg's trading cards will be available in Upper Deck products, including his highly anticipated rookie cards like Young Guns®, his rookie debut jersey cards as part of the Upper Deck Debut Game Jersey Program, and his first on-ice NHL trading card as part of Upper Deck's 'New Arrivals' program on Upper Deck e-Pack®. To stay up to date on all of Stenberg's upcoming Upper Deck trading cards and memorabilia, visit UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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