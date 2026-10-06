Melius Raises $25 Million For The First Agents Lab For Creative Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company crossed a seven-figure run rate in under 3 months after introducing agentic creative operating system

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melius, the first agents lab for creative work, today announced $25 million in total funding. The funding includes $5 million in seed funding led by General Catalyst, and $20 million Series A led by CRV. Other participating investors include Genius Ventures, Vine Ventures, and Anti Fund. Melius will use the new funding to grow its team, build out its go-to-market and sales organization, and continue expanding its agents lab.

Melius gives creative teams a shared creative operating system where teams of AI agents handle the busywork of creative production. The company was built on the cofounders' belief that the real bottleneck on visual content isn't the quality of today's AI models, it's that using them still takes prompt-engineering skill and a patchwork of disconnected tools. Melius removes that burden with agents doing the production work directly.

"Creative teams don't have an idea-quantity problem; they have a resource problem," said Joowon Kim, co-founder and CEO of Melius. "Generative AI made content cheap to produce, but using it still means prompt-engineering your way through a dozen different tools. We built Melius so teams of AI agents handle everything between an idea and the finished asset, so people can spend their time being creative instead of operating tools."

Melius was co-founded by CEO Joowon Kim, CTO Young Kim, and COO Arnav Ramu. Joowon and Young worked together previously at Ramp: Joowon as a senior engineer and social media influencer, and Young as the company's director of engineering and a co-founder of Venue, which Ramp acquired in 2023. Ramu is a multi-time entrepreneur and also worked in software investing at Hg and investment banking at Guggenheim.

In July 2026, Melius came out of stealth with its agents lab. Less than three months later, the company has crossed a seven-figure run rate and thousands of teams are now actively building their brand's creative assets on the Melius daily.

"Watching Joowon, Young, and Arnav pivot and execute at speed showed exactly the kind of conviction and execution we look for in founders. While most generative AI tools for creative teams are single-purpose - a prompt box here, an editor there - Melius has now built a true operating system where agents can take a workflow from first draft to finished asset. As AI agents get more capable, that full-workflow is where the advantage will compound," said Yuri Sagalov, Managing Director at General Catalyst.

"From our very first meeting, Joowon, Young and Arnav have been obsessed with one thing: helping people create exactly what they imagine with AI," said CRV General Partners Veronica Orellana and Reid Christian. "That kind of clarity attracts great people, and we've been super impressed by how quickly they've brought A+ talent onto the team. With years of trust from building together at Ramp and a bias toward shipping fast, they're exactly the team to win this market."

About Melius

Melius is the first agents lab for creative work: a shared creative operating system where teams of AI agents handle the busywork of building images, video, and audio, so creative teams can spend their time imagining. Based in New York, Melius is used by thousands of creative teams across a variety of industries. For more information, visit melius.com.

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