MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Testing results add product-level transparency alongside 3ml, 10ml and 30ml bacteriostatic water options, including Hospira 30ml

Sheridan, Wyoming, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bacteriostatic Water Store today published independent laboratory testing data for a 10ml bacteriostatic water batch, adding independent composition data alongside its range of generic and Hospira bacteriostatic water products for the U.S. market.



The analysis was performed by independent laboratory Chromate on batch 260121 of the company's 10ml bacteriostatic water. Report No. 38663 lists a benzyl alcohol concentration of 0.912 percent, a pH of 7.068 and a clear-liquid appearance using RP-HPLC UV analysis.



The full report is available through the company's published testing results.



The tested product has a stated formulation of 0.9 percent benzyl alcohol. The laboratory findings provide composition data for the sampled batch, allowing buyers and researchers to compare the measured preservative concentration with the stated formulation.



The report is not a sterility, endotoxin or USP-compliance test and does not establish clinical suitability. Bacteriostatic Water Store is publishing the results so buyers can see which batch was analysed, which laboratory performed the work and exactly what was reported without extending the findings beyond the scope of the test.



Bacteriostatic Water Available in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml Formats



Bacteriostatic Water Store currently offers generic bacteriostatic water in 3ml, 10ml and 30ml vial sizes. The products have a stated formulation containing 0.9 percent benzyl alcohol as a bacteriostatic preservative, giving buyers a choice of vial size based on their volume requirements.



Current pricing, availability and product specifications are published on the company's individual product pages.



The different sizes also allow buyers to compare total purchase cost against cost per millilitre. Smaller 3ml and 10ml vials provide lower-volume options, while the 30ml format provides more volume in a single vial.



Hospira Bacteriostatic Water 30ml



The company also stocks Hospira Bacteriostatic Water for Injection, USP in a 30ml multi-dose vial. The Hospira product contains 0.9 percent benzyl alcohol and is sold separately from the company's generic bacteriostatic water range.



Bacteriostatic Water Store keeps the branded Hospira product distinct from its generic products so buyers can compare manufacturer, vial size, formulation and current availability before ordering.



Bacteriostatic Water Store is an independent retailer and is not affiliated with or an authorised representative of Hospira or Pfizer.



Bacteriostatic Water for Peptide Reconstitution Research



Bacteriostatic water is commonly considered as a reconstitution diluent in laboratory and research settings where the relevant protocol specifies a preservative-containing solution.



Bacteriostatic Water Store has published a dedicated buyer guide comparing bacteriostatic water options for peptide reconstitution research, including Hospira and generic vial formats. The guide focuses on product selection, vial size, manufacturer identity, formulation and available documentation rather than compound-specific dosing instructions.



The company also publishes educational resources covering bacteriostatic water storage, reconstitution, purchasing options and product comparisons.



Bacteriostatic Water Store supplies bacteriostatic water and related reconstitution products from its U.S. warehouse, with current product availability and pricing published online.



About Bacteriostatic Water Store



Bacteriostatic Water Store is a U.S.-based supplier of bacteriostatic water, reconstitution solution and related research supplies. The company offers Hospira and generic bacteriostatic water in multiple vial sizes and publishes product specifications, purchasing information and educational resources for U.S. customers.



Bacteriostatic Water Store is located in Sheridan, Wyoming. For more information, visit BacteriostaticWaterStore.com.



Media Contact:



Media Team Bacteriostatic Water Store



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