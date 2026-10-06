Jackery Offers Canadians Reliable Backup Power For The Season Ahead With Up To 65% Off During Prime Big Deal Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With fall storm season underway and winter weather ahead, now is the best time to shop Jackery's Big Deals Days event from October 6–7, offering the best value on essential power stations that keep your devices powered when the unexpected occurs.









OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery's Prime Big Deal Days event starts today and runs through October 7, offering Canadian households up to 65% off portable power stations on ca.Jackery.com and Jackery's Official Amazon Storefront.

As inclement seasonal weather approaches across Canada, risks of power grid disruptions are quickly on the rise. These wide-ranging challenges affect the entire country driven by extreme recurring conditions such as ice storms and freezing rain in Ontario and Quebec, heavy snow in the Prairies and torrential rain and fallen trees on the West Coast. Households that often experience these outages know to plan for disruptions lasting from a few hours to several days, and understand that having reliable backup power on hand is critical for supporting their family's well-being.

Prepare For What's Ahead, Don't Be Caught Behind

The best time to invest in home backup power is before you need it, as snowstorms, heavy winds or downed power lines happen when you least expect it. Jackery's portable power stations span a wide range of outputs and capacities to support the most important household needs during outages, from keeping internet connections and refrigerators running to powering lights and other emergency relief devices. Perfectly timed for getting your home ready to withstand big seasonal changes, savings of up to 65% make Jackery's Prime Big Deal Days sale an ideal opportunity to shore up your electrical autonomy.

Find the right backup power for your home and take advantage of these limited-time Prime Big Deal Days offers:









Explorer 1000 V2: Portable Power That Goes Further

With a compact footprint engineered for easy mobility indoors and out, the Explorer 1000 V2 keeps smaller appliances like microwaves and portable refrigerators running seamlessly with UPS switching technology. Its dependable power delivery and portable design make it ideal for desks and home offices while doubling as a portable power solution for camping, RV, and cottage trips. The Explorer 1000 V2 delivers 1070Wh of capacity and 1500W of output in a 10.89kg (24lb) package, offering individuals a lifeline even in cramped spaces and hard-to-reach locations. Emergency Charging Mode can recharge the unit from empty to full in under an hour, making the most of the long-lasting LiFePO4 battery cells rated for up to 10+ years of regular use, based on one charge per day.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:

Explorer 1000 V2 on Amazon and ca.Jackery.com: CA$599 (45% off)











Explorer 2000 V2: More Power Without the Bulk

When you need to keep food cold, the baby monitor running and the Wi-Fi connected throughout an extended outage, Explorer 2000 V2 has the power to support over one day of emergency relief. It provides ample power 2042Wh of capacity and 2200W of output and a low weight of just 17.92 kg (39.5 lb) - light enough for use anywhere in the home, powering appliances and devices when and where you need them. Thanks to near-silent operation, it delivers substantial power without distracting users from work or disturbing their sleep.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:



Explorer 2000 V2 on Amazon: CA$939 (62% off)

Explorer 2000 V2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,019 (59% off) Explorer 2000 V2 +100W Air x2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,399 (57% off)









HomePower 1000 Plus V2: Scalable Backup for Changing Needs

A practical investment in emergency preparedness that's light enough to carry with one hand, the HomePower 1000 Plus V2 offers a baseline capacity of 1024Wh and expands up to 11kWh with Jackery battery packs, keeping essential appliances running seamlessly with UPS switching technology in under 10 ms. It delivers clean power at scalable capacities and sub-30dB noise levels, without pollution, mechanical pull starts or other challenges that deter many households from using gas generators during emergencies or prolonged outages.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:

HomePower 1000 Plus V2 + 100W Air x 2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,149 (22% off)











HomePower 2000 Plus V2: Compact Home Backup for Everyday Essentials

Its dependable back up power runs your entire home office when sustained connection is critical in the face of snowstorms grid supply pressures that threaten major disruption. The HomePower 2000 Plus V2 powers your modem, computer, lights and just about every other household appliance, including window air conditioners, coffee makers and freezers. With a 2042Wh capacity battery engineered to last 16+ years based on one full charge per day, it provides, long-term value well beyond initial investment, protecting growing families during critical moments like wildfires and heavy rains.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:

HomePower 2000 Plus V2 + 100W Air x 2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,699 (50% off)











HomePower 3000: Home Backup Power for Unexpected Outages

Supporting a critical appliance load across multiple rooms, the HomePower 3000 delivers 3072Wh of capacity and 3600W of output that supports up to 7200W of momentary surge power. That's enough to drive a full-size refrigerator and electric water heater while also maintaining everyday lighting. In addition to support for manual transfer switch installations, its UPS-grade switch enables consistent power delivery even for sensitive electronics. With ZeroDrainTM technology providing 95% power retention while powered off, the HomePower 3000 can be charged once and remain ready for up to 365 days.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:



HomePower 3000 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,509 (57% off)

HomePower 3000 +100W Air x2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,959 (53% off) HomePower 3000 +340W X on ca.Jackery.com: CA$2,250 (49% off)











HomePower 3600 Plus: Scalable Backup for Changing Needs

Powered by the same technology trusted in electric vehicles, and running as quietly as a library at below 30db, the HomePower 3600 plus delivers 3584Wh of reliable backup power with an expandable capacity reaching up to 21kWh. Experience all the comforts of being at home while the power is still out: wash and dry your clothes, take a hot shower and watch a movie on the TV you've connected to your modem. The HomePower 3600 Plus offers the potential to grow alongside your needs, keeping your family comfortable and supported during emergencies and severe weather conditions.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:



HomePower 3600 Plus on Amazon and ca.Jackery.com: CA$1,899 (53% off)

HomePower 3600 Plus + 340W X on ca.Jackery.com: CA$2,569 (48% off) HomePower 3600 Plus + Expansion Battery + 340W X on ca.Jackery.com: CA$4,229 (41% off)











Explorer 5000 Plus: High-Capacity Power for Extended Outages and Larger Homes

For larger homes or areas where outages can last for extended periods, finding a flexible and scalable backup power solution at the right price isn't always easy. Jackery is making that choice easier with up to $940 off over the next two days. The Explorer 5000 Plus combines high-capacity backup power that delivers 5040Wh and 7200W of output and Jackery's most comprehensive charging support. With dual 120V/240V output, homeowners can continue using larger appliances like dryers and single burner induction cooktops while the power remains out. Adding expansion batteries or a second Explorer 5000 Plus unit to your backup system provides the capacity to run high-usage appliances such as a single-stage central AC, a life-saving relief during a heat wave or electric water heater improving water sanitation in high treatment areas.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:



Explorer 5000 Plus on ca.Jackery.com: CA$3,699 (26% off)

Explorer 5000 Plus +340W X x2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$5,059 (27% off) Explorer 5000 Plus + Expansion Battery + 340W X x2 on ca.Jackery.com: CA$7,899 (23% off)











Explorer 300: Small, Portable Power for Life Off the Grid

At just 3.4 kg (7.5 lb), the Explorer 300 packs 292Wh of capacity and 300W of output into a compact design made for camping, cottage weekends and road trips. Small but powerful, it runs mini coolers, fans, TVs and electric blankets and charges up to six devices by USB. Quiet operation lets you focus on nature, without noise, vibration or fumes. With multiple ways to charge up even on the go, including AC, solar and car charging, it's a versatile companion for adventures away from the grid.

Shop the Prime Big Deal Days Deals Offer:

Explorer 300 on Amazo: CA$239 (43% off)



Jackery's Prime Big Deal Days event gives homeowners an opportunity to invest in reliable backup power before they need it, with savings of up to 65% across portable power stations and solar generators, offering some of the best deals of the season and greater peace of mind for what's ahead.

For more information, visit: ca.Jackery.com and Jackery's Official Amazon Storefront

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal - and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety - and you should always feel at home.

Contact Information:

Rachel Stotts: ...



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