Tealium Brings Greater Visibility To AI-Influenced Customer Journeys With Chatgpt Ads Connectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tealium now integrates with the ChatGPT Ads Measurement Pixel and Conversions API, helping enterprises recover signals traditional tracking misses

San Diego, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced it now offers both client-side Measurement Pixel and server-side Conversions API (CAPI) integration capabilities with ChatGPT Ads. This partnership allows for enterprises to improve visibility into customer acquisition, engagement, and conversion across AI-influenced journeys.

As consumers increasingly use large language models (LLMs) and agentic experiences to discover, evaluate, and act, enterprises need reliable visibility. Morgan Stanley estimates that agents could drive up to 20% of U.S. ecommerce sales by 2030, while McKinsey estimates agentic commerce could represent a $5 trillion global opportunity within that same timeframe. Yet, many enterprises are experiencing significant signal loss because traditional measurement infrastructure wasn't built to track these new interactions, creating significant blind spots across the customer journey.

Tealium's combined capabilities with ChatGPT Ads address this visibility gap by giving customers complementary measurement paths. The Measurement Pixel captures browser-side conversions and lifecycle events, while the Events CAPI connector sends conversion and lifecycle events server-side to ChatGPT Ads. Together, these capabilities help customers create a more complete measurement foundation for outcomes such as page views, product and content views, leads, checkouts, purchases, trials, and subscriptions within agentic experiences.

Both capabilities also extend Tealium's trusted data foundation to help enterprises measure AI-influenced customer journeys with greater confidence, while maintaining consent and governance across client-side and server-side experiences. Together, they give organizations greater control over the signals shared with ChatGPT Ads and help support more responsible, resilient measurement.

“AI is changing how people discover products, make decisions, and engage with brands,” said Jeff Lunsford, CEO at Tealium.“Enterprises need more than visibility into clicks or isolated interactions. They need trusted, consented signals and governance controls that connect AI-influenced journeys to meaningful business outcomes. Through these new capabilities with ChatGPT Ads, we are helping customers measure those journeys with greater coverage and act on the resulting intelligence through the same governed data foundation.”

The ChatGPT Ads Measurement Pixe is a client-side Tealium iQ tag that records website conversions and lifecycle events for ChatGPT Ads measurement and optimization. Customers can configure event mappings, e-commerce data, custom events, consent behavior, and debugging within Tealium iQ rather than building and maintaining custom implementations.

The Ads Conversion API provides a server-side path for sending conversion and lifecycle events from Tealium to ChatGPT Ads. Because server-side events can include authoritative data from backend and enterprise systems, customers can extend measurement beyond what is captured in the browser and improve the quality and resilience of signals used for reporting and optimization.

Learn more about Tealium's capabilities with ChatGPT Ads.

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About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale with its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium delivers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) built for both composable architectures and real-time activation, including intelligent data streaming, a context engine, enterprise tag management, and a robust API Hub. Its turnkey integration ecosystem connects seamlessly with leading data clouds and technology providers, including more than 1,300 prebuilt integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium to deliver their customer data strategies. For more information, visit .





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