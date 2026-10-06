Rapidratings Brings Trusted Supplier Financial Health Data Into AI Workflows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enterprise risk, procurement, and supply chain teams can now access verified supplier financial health data inside the AI tools and agents they already use

New York, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidRatings, the leading provider of financial health analytics, today announced the general availability of RapidRatings MCP, a secure connection that brings verified supplier financial health data into the AI tools and agents that enterprise risk, procurement, and supply chain teams already use.

Financial risk decisions are only as good as the data behind them, and today that data usually sits outside the AI tools and agents where teams work. RapidRatings MCP closes that gap. Through one standardized, secure connection built on the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI tools and agents to external data, teams can put their supplier and portfolio data to work. They can ask questions in plain language, combine RapidRatings data with their own context, and build workflows that flag rating changes and summarize portfolio movement. Teams can also request new or refreshed financials directly from suppliers without leaving their workflow, with a clear confirmation step before any credits are used. Every request honors the user's existing RapidRatings entitlements, so people and agents reach only the data their account is already cleared to see.

Unlike tools built on public data, RapidRatings sources financials directly from the companies it rates, including private suppliers that do not file publicly, and scores them with the FHR®, a forward-looking 0 to 100 score built from full financial statements that predicts default risk up to two years ahead. Built on more than 12 million company-years of financials, the FHR predicts financial distress with over 90% accuracy and delivers 12+ months of lead time before defaults and disruption, visibility that public-data sources cannot provide.

RapidRatings MCP is built on the same security foundation as the rest of the RapidRatings platform. Access follows each account's existing entitlements, and the company's security program is certified to ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II, and compliant with GDPR. RapidRatings MCP is available now to eligible RapidRatings customers through admin-activated seats.

"Our customers are moving their most important risk decisions into AI, and those decisions are only as strong as the financial data behind them," said Michael Ramsbacker, Chief Product and Technology Officer, RapidRatings. "RapidRatings MCP puts financial intelligence teams can trust-sourced directly from suppliers and proven to flag distress early-exactly where those decisions now happen. It is a natural next step in how we help companies see and act on financial risk."

Ramsbacker continued, "Through RapidRatings MCP, AI workflows are connected to our data securely, without a custom integration for every tool they use. Every request honors the permissions users already have, so teams get the speed of MCP while keeping full control of their data."

ABOUT RAPIDRATINGS

RapidRatings sets the standard for financial health transparency between business partners, transforming the way leading companies manage financial risk. The company delivers the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of both public and private companies, with over 500,000 ratings conducted across 150 countries, many of which are sourced directly from private company financial statements. Through RapidRatings, businesses can build more meaningful relationships and gain visibility into the financial stability of global suppliers, vendors, and other third parties. Learn more at .

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