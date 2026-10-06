Aperio Global And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Cognitive Infrastructure Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Expands Public Sector Access to Spatial Intelligence, AI Sensemaking, Environmental Insights and Quantum-Resilient Security

RESTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aperio Global, a Cognitive Infrastructure company helping Government, national security and commercial organizations turn complex information into trusted decisions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Aperio Global's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's governed cognitive infrastructure capabilities available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand the reach of our Cognitive Layer Framework across the Public Sector,” said Earl Stafford Jr., CEO of Aperio Global.“Aperio builds cognitive infrastructure for decisions that must be trusted, defended and acted upon. Agencies need to understand what their information means, where it comes from and how it supports the mission. Through Carahsoft's deep Public Sector expertise and extensive reseller network, agencies have a clear path to acquire Aperio capabilities, evaluate them against defined mission needs and expand adoption as results are demonstrated.”

Aperio Global delivers AI-driven cognitive infrastructure that helps organizations uncover relevant intelligence from complex data, environments, signals and workflows while maintaining strong governance and security. Its Cognitive Layer Framework provides an architecture for connecting data, context and governance to support informed action and trusted decision-making.

The framework organizes Aperio's capabilities across three Cognitive Nodes, Spatial, Semantic and Environmental, supported by a portfolio that includes:



Reality Engine (Spatial): Transforms captured imagery and spatial data into interactive 3D reconstructions for site visualization and review, with applications in mission planning, training and cultural preservation.

HelioShield (Environmental): Applies AI to solar observations to generate space weather insights and forecast solar activity, with operational validation in development.

NLYTEN (Semantic): A patented AI-driven sensemaking platform that uses AI to search, summarize and analyze information across documents, imagery, audio and other data sources, helping analysts connect evidence with mission questions. CipherIQ (Semantic): Provides cryptographic visibility, risk assessment and planning for migration to postquantum cryptography, helping organizations strengthen visibility, control and protection across critical environments.

“As agencies continue to modernize their security and operational capabilities, they need trusted solutions that help address rapidly evolving cyber threats,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“Aperio Global's governed cognitive infrastructure and AI-powered capabilities provide a modern approach to data intelligence and quantum-resilient security for mission-critical environments. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and Aperio Global are helping agencies strengthen security, enhance situational awareness and accelerate informed decision-making.”

Aperio Global's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303.

To request a mission briefing, discuss a scoped evaluation or obtain a quote, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... Explore Aperio Global's solutions here.

About Aperio Global

Aperio Global is a Cognitive Infrastructure company serving government, national security and commercial organizations. Aperio develops software capabilities and applies mission expertise to help customers interpret complex information and make decisions they can explain and defend.

Its Cognitive Layer Framework connects data, context and governance across Spatial, Semantic and Environmental Cognitive Nodes. Through expertise in secure data integration, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and mission-focused technology solutions, Aperio helps customers connect information, uncover insights and make informed decisions in complex operational environments.

Guided by Truth, Trust and Transparency, Aperio helps customers Solve for Next®. Learn more at aperioglobal.com.

Contact

Carrie Drake

(703) 994-1801

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About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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