Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In Upcoming October Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (the“Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management will participate in the following October 2026 investor conferences.

Maxim Growth Summit 2026

Dates: October 13-14, 2026

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY

LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event

Dates: October 19-21, 2026

Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT

Presentation Location: Track 2

Webcast:

Blank Rome 10th Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference

Date: October 26, 2026

Location: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, Boston, MA

Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026

Dates: October 27-29, 2026

Location: Arcadian Court & Loft, Toronto, ON

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Location: Arcadian Loft #1

Webcast:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 35 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 20 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

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PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

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PH: (570) 209-2947