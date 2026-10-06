Newlake Capital Partners To Participate In Upcoming October Conferences
Maxim Growth Summit 2026
Dates: October 13-14, 2026
Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York, NY
LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event
Dates: October 19-21, 2026
Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 21 at 10:30 a.m. PT
Presentation Location: Track 2
Webcast:
Blank Rome 10th Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference
Date: October 26, 2026
Location: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, Boston, MA
Planet MicroCap Toronto 2026
Dates: October 27-29, 2026
Location: Arcadian Court & Loft, Toronto, ON
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Arcadian Loft #1
Webcast:
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 35 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 20 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit .
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
...
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
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PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
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PH: (570) 209-2947
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