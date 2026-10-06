New Jensen Hughes Studies Strengthen The Case For Automist In Homes That Are Challenging To Protect With Conventional Fire Sprinklers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent engineering analyses find the wall-mounted, electronically controlled water mist system meets the life-safety intent of NFPA 13D and NFPA 750

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumis today announced the publication of two independent studies by Jensen Hughes, a global leader in fire protection engineering, validating Automist as an alternative to conventional home fire sprinklers. Automist is a wall-mounted, electronically controlled water mist system that runs on a home's existing water supply. The studies give authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) independent engineering evidence to support approval of Automist where conventional NFPA 13D sprinkler systems are impractical or unaffordable.



Study 1 - equivalency analysis (flat ceilings up to 8 feet): Automist“meets or exceeds all other applicable requirements in NFPA 750” for a water mist system in one- and two-family dwellings and“meets the intent of NFPA 750 and NFPA 13D to prevent flashover in the room of fire origin and to improve the ability of occupants to escape or be evacuated.” Study 2 - fire test judgement (ceilings up to 18 feet): the independent testing“is comparable to the fire testing done by UL” and shows the system is“capable of meeting the intent of NFPA 750... in spaces greater than 8 feet high.”



Both studies are available at

Home fire sprinklers reduce the risk of death in reported home fires by close to 90 percent, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), yet they were present in only about 7 percent of reported home structure fires. A common two-sprinkler NFPA 13D design can require around 26 gpm, with total service demand potentially higher, often several times what a standard residential water meter delivers. Meanwhile, 29 states prohibit or restrict residential sprinkler requirements, many accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are exempt, and homes go unprotected - often in wildfire-prone areas.

“This is about protecting people,” said William Makant, co-founder and CEO of Plumis.“Some homes are challenging to support with a conventional sprinkler system, and the water infrastructure costs can be prohibitive. Either way, the outcome is the same: a family without protection. The Jensen Hughes analysis gives code officials comprehensive independent evidence that a water mist system designed to NFPA 750 can be a comparable alternative to a 13D system for homes with limited water supplies.”

Independent Validation for Code Officials

The equivalency analysis found that the applicable testing standards demonstrate the same life-safety intent, and details how Automist's components are performance-tested under the system's UL listing.

In fire testing conducted at an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory, the increased ceiling height in the tested 18-ft configuration delayed smoke detection, but the system continued to meet the applicable fire-performance acceptance criteria. The representative comparison recorded lower peak temperatures than the corresponding 8-ft test. This is possible because Automist's wall-mounted sprayhead remains the same distance from the expected fire loads regardless of ceiling height. Recommendations for high-ceiling installations are detailed in the report.

Automist is designed to NFPA 750, listed to UL 2167A as the world's first certified targeted residential water mist system (UL File EX29276), and reviewed under model building and fire codes' alternative materials and methods provisions. An AHJ Submission Package is available to support plan review.

According to President & CEO of the American Fire Sprinkler Association, Bob Caputo,“Part of our association's mission statement is to promote fire protection systems to save lives and property. Having fire suppression systems installed in as many homes as possible, installed by licensed contractors, and inspected by code officials is an important part of achieving our industry's mission. Independent engineering validation of listed low-flow systems can help increase the number of protected homes built while considering water resources.”

Closing the Protection Gap

Automist is installed by licensed fire protection contractors and permitted and inspected by the AHJ, using the same trade and permits as a conventional system. With a total hydraulic demand of about 2.5 gallons per minute, it runs on a standard residential water service with no storage tanks, meter upgrades or service upsizing.

Homes which are a good fit for Automist include exempt ADUs (ADUs account for roughly one in five new California homes, with about 23,000 completed in 2023), wildfire rebuilds in the wildland-urban interface, retrofits and heritage properties, homes on wells or low-pressure mains, and factory-built housing. Limited water supply is especially common for ADUs, which are often built on plots originally allocated for a single dwelling. Plumis is in the process of engaging with the California Building Standards Commission for a low-flow alternative compliance pathway for ADUs in fire hazard severity zones.

The system has also been proven in real homes: in six recently published real-world activations, all six fires were suppressed as designed, three in under 30 seconds. For the full Jensen Hughes studies, the AHJ submission package and activation case studies, visit

About Plumis

Plumis is a UK-based technology company founded in 2008 and the maker of Automist, an intelligent fire sprinkler system designed to provide faster, safer and more thoughtful protection for modern homes. Automist is installed in more than 17,000 properties worldwide. Plumis is guided by its brand promise,“Respecting what matters.” More information is available at automist.us.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology solutions, with specialized expertise in fire and life safety and nuclear risk engineering. With a legacy that dates back to 1939, the company's 2,000+ engineers, consultants and other employees work together to support clients in more than 100 countries from over 110 offices worldwide. Across a broad range of end-markets, our multidisciplinary expertise includes code consulting, systems design, risk analysis, process safety management, laboratory testing, emergency management and security risk consulting. Everything we do is guided by a single purpose: making our world safe, secure and resilient. For more information, visit .

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