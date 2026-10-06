Fullstory Releases 2026 Digital Experience Benchmark Report, Democratizing 18.7 Billion Sessions Of Behavioral Data Via Model Context Protocol (MCP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data reveals a sharp decoupling of technical health and user experience, with error rates down 8% and rage clicks up 77%. The entire benchmark dataset is interactively available via MCP for AI-driven analysis.

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory, the digital experience intelligence company, today announced the release of its Digital Benchmark Report 2026. Analyzing more than 18.7 billion sessions across 2,600+ organizations worldwide, the report highlights a critical industry shift: while engineering teams have improved technical error resolution, user frustration continues to reach record highs.

In a landmark move to empower teams and AI workflows, Fullstory is making this comprehensive dataset natively available via Model Context Protocol (MCP). Organizations, product leaders, developers, and AI agents can now query, analyze, and synthesize benchmark intelligence directly within their AI tools and workflows.

Key Findings: The Great Decoupling

The benchmark report reveals that traditional monitoring dashboards are missing the full story of user experience:



Teams fix what breaks, not what frustrates: Technical error clicks fell 8% year-over-year, and post-error exits dropped 34%. However, behavioral frustration surged-rage clicks rose 77% and dead clicks climbed 35%.

Session duration vs. true engagement: Total session duration jumped 42%, while active user time increased only 7%. Passive time now accounts for nearly 93% of the average session, proving that longer sessions reflect friction or passive waiting rather than meaningful engagement.

The rise of non-human traffic: Automated traffic accounted for 57.5% of web requests in 2025. As AI agents increasingly browse and compare options on behalf of consumers, distinguishing customer intent from machine traffic has become essential. The mobile friction gap: Compared to web experiences, mobile experiences were associated with fewer technical errors but nearly 3x as many rage clicks and almost 4x as many dead clicks.

Democratizing Behavioral Data via MCP

By sharing the 2026 Benchmark dataset via MCP, Fullstory allows teams to move beyond static reports. AI assistants and enterprise LLMs can directly fetch vertical-specific cuts-across retail, travel, finance & insurance, software, food & beverage, and gaming-to help teams answer critical strategic planning questions for 2027.

"Of course teams need to fix technical bugs, but they can't lose sight of the overall customer experience their products deliver," said Jason Wolf, president of Fullstory. "Error counts don't tell the whole story–behavioral intelligence does. By opening our benchmark data through MCP, we're giving every team, and every AI tool working alongside them, direct access to how real people experience their products so they can finally measure what matters."

Availability

The Fullstory Digital Benchmark Report 2026 and the accompanying MCP data prompt are available immediately. Learn more and access the report here.

To learn more about Fullstory, go to .

FAQ



Question: What are the latest trends in behavioral data?

Answer: There's a growing gap between technical error resolution and user experience, according to 2026 data from Fullstory. Across verticals, technical error clicks are down 8%, but rage clicks are up 77%. More than half (57.5%) of web requests now come from AI users acting on humans' behalf.

Question: What are the differences in CX on web versus mobile?

Answer: According to 2026 data from Fullstory, mobile CX tends to have fewer technical errors when compared to web, but nearly 3 times as many rage clicks and 4 times as many dead clicks.

Question: How can I improve the CX on my site or app? Answer: Don't focus solely on technical improvements; pay attention to users' frustration signals, too. Fullstory, a digital experience intelligence company, has made 18.7 billion sessions available for businesses across verticals to analyze and learn from as they look to improve CX.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the digital experience intelligence company built for the AI era. By automatically capturing every digital interaction, Fullstory transforms unstructured behavioral data into actionable intelligence that drives smarter decisions and better outcomes. Context-rich foundational data powers autonomous agents that predict and guide customer and employee needs, personalize experiences in real time, and fix friction before it impacts revenue. Fullstory gives enterprises the behavioral intelligence to continuously improve every digital journey. Trusted by thousands of global brands and headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory turns digital behavior into lasting competitive advantage.

Fullstory Media Relations

Alexandra King

Director of Communications

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