Power Out? Jackery Offers Up To 65% Off 4.5-Star+ Rated Portable Power Stations And Solar Generators For Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jackery's portable power stations and solar generators, including the new HomePower 2000 Plus V2, are on sale October 6–7. The HomePower 3600 Plus leads the event at the deepest discount of the year, and shoppers can also enter to win their entire Prime Day order, up to $2,000, free.









FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable power solutions, is making home preparation easy with steep discounts in power this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, touting up to 65% off select portable power stations, solar generators and essential home backup solutions, including the deepest discount of the year on the HomePower 3600 Plus – exclusively on October 6 and 7.

As hurricane season winds down and wildfire-driven PSPS events continue across the West, the grid is already under strain. Predictions of a historic Super El Niño point to heavy snow and weather extremes across large parts of the U.S. this winter, and the season change itself carries its own risk of outages before winter even arrives. That makes now the moment to check whether your home is actually ready for what's ahead.

Backup power remains one of the most effective ways to stay safe, whatever the season's threat. Jackery is giving consumers a limited-time opportunity to upgrade their backup power setup for right now and for what's coming. From compact portable power stations to comprehensive home solutions, including products supporting its American Red Cross partnership, Jackery offers a range of options to fit different home needs and budgets.

Backup power can help keep essential appliances, devices and household systems running when the grid goes down, especially with the snowy winter predicted for 2027. Jackery products come with warranties of up to five years, quick delivery, and flexible payment plans available to help make keeping your home safe and secure more accessible.

This is one of the year's biggest sales ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring the deepest discount yet on the HomePower 3600 Plus, and the perfect time of the season to stock up. Shoppers can find Prime Big Deal Days promotions exclusively on Amazon and Jackery.com. Plus, Jackery.com is offering a 30 Day Price Match: if the price drops on the same product within 30 days of purchase, Jackery will match the lower price.

The Best of Jackery's Promotions for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2026:

100% OFF Coupon

The best deal of the season could make one lucky shopper's Prime Big Deal Day order completely free. Consumers can enter for a chance to win a 100% off coupon, covering an order up to $2,000. Subscribe at Jackery.com to enter.









HomePower 3600 Plus – up to $890 off!



HomePower 3600 Plus:



Regular Price: $1,899

Promotion Price: $1,538 ($361 off) on Amazon

HomePower 3600 Plus with a SolarSaga 500 X panel:



Regular Price: $2,729

Promotion Price: $2,149 ($580 off) on Jackery.com

HomePower 3600 Plus with a Battery Extension Pack and a SolarSaga 500 X panel:



Regular Price: $4,139 Promotion Price: $3,249 ($890 off) on Jackery.com



This Prime Big Deal Days, the HomePower 3600 Plus is up to 21.5% off, the deepest discount of the year. Jackery.com shoppers who order by October 7 also receive a free gift: an insulated bottle with the HomePower 3600 Plus and SolarSaga 500X panel bundle, or a 102W GaN 3-Port Fast Charger with the 7.2kWh and panel bundle. Gift coupons will be emailed by October 8, while supplies last, limited to one per eligible order.









Explorer 5000 Plus – Up to $1,160 off!



Explorer 5000 Plus:



Regular Price: $3,499



Promotion Price: $2,899 ($600 off) - Available on Amazon and Jackery.com

Explorer 5000 Plus with two SolarSaga 500 X panels:



Regular Price: $5,159

Promotion Price: $4,229 ($930 off) on Jackery.com

Explorer 5000 Plus with two SolarSaga 500 X panels and a Smart Transfer Switch:



Regular Price: $6,089 Promotion Price: $4,929 ($1,160 off) on Jackery.com



The Solar Generator 5000 Plus is designed for larger home energy needs, delivering 7200W of rated output and up to 14,400W of surge power. It can provide 15 hours of essential home backup and up to 13 days when fully expanded. When paired with a Smart Transfer Switch, it can automatically provide backup power to essential circuits without requiring manual intervention. Its expandable capacity can reach up to 60kWh, making it suitable for powering high-demand appliances and systems including HVAC units, refrigerators and well pumps for long-term outages or energy bill savings.









HomePower 2000 Plus V2 – Up to $300 off!



HomePower 2000 Plus V2:



Regular Price: $1,199

Promotion Price: $999 ($200 off) on Amazon

HomePower 2000 Plus V2 with a Battery Extension Pack:



Regular Price: $1,889

Promotion Price: $1,599 ($290 off) on Jackery.com

HomePower 2000 Plus V2 with two SolarSaga 200W panels:



Regular Price: $1,839 Promotion Price: $1,539 ($300 off) on Jackery.com



The HomePower 2000 Plus V2 offers 2400W of rated output and expandable capacity, giving homeowners the flexibility to increase their available backup power as needed. Additional batteries can be added without rewiring or requiring an electrician, making it a convenient option for powering essential appliances during shorter outages.









HomePower 3000 – Up to $530 off!



HomePower 3000:



Regular Price: $1,499

Promotion Price: $1,269 ($230 off) on Amazon

HomePower 3000 with a SolarSaga 500 X panel:



Regular Price: $2,329 Promotion Price: $1,799 ($530 off) on Jackery.com



Combining 3072Wh of capacity with 3600W of output, the HomePower 3000









HomePower 1000 Plus V2 – Up to $120 off!



HomePower 1000 Plus V2 with a SolarSaga 200W panel:



Regular Price: $949 Promotion Price: $829 ($120 off) on Jackery.com



For shoppers looking for a more compact backup power option, the HomePower 1000 Plus V2

From emergency preparedness and home backup to camping and everyday portable power, Jackery helps people stay powered when and where needed. With October Prime Day savings available for a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of fall's biggest deals on some of Jackery's most versatile power solutions.

For more information and additional savings opportunities, please visit .

ABOUT JACKERY

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. By redefining the consumer relationship with electricity, Jackery solar generators have turned power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal-and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on a foundational belief: No matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort, and safety-and you should always feel at home.

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