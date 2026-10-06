SRC Secures $500 Million JIATF-401 Domestic Shield IDIQ Contract Including $10.24 Million Initial Gryphontm Radar Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-year contract supports counter-UAS equipment and services, with an initial order for R1440 and R1540 radars and integration, installation and training support

Syracuse, NY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRC, Inc. ("SRC" or "Company"), a global, not-for-profit, defense research and development company, today announced that it has received a three-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $500 million ceiling from Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) for counter-unmanned aircraft systems equipment and services in support of its Domestic Shield initiative. Alongside the contract, SRC received a $10.24 million initial delivery order for Gryphon radars and associated support services.

The initial order includes one Gryphon R1440 and two Gryphon R1540 radars, together with integration and program support, installation support and training. The IDIQ establishes a contracting vehicle for additional SRC equipment and services over its three-year term, with a maximum cumulative value of $500 million.

Domestic Shield is a JIATF-401-led effort to strengthen homeland defense against drone threats. The initiative supports the protection of military installations, critical infrastructure and other high-priority assets through expanded counter-UAS capabilities and operational coordination.

"Defending our forces and critical infrastructure against drones is one of the most urgent security challenges we face," said Kevin Hair, president and CEO. "This contract with a $500 million ceiling establishes SRC's role in JIATF-401's broader Domestic Shield effort, with the $10.24 million initial Gryphon radar order putting that work into motion. We are proud to contribute our radar expertise, integration support and training to a national effort to protect our forces and critical infrastructure from evolving drone threats."

The Gryphon R1440 and R1540 are part of SRC's family of multi-mission radars designed to detect and track unmanned aircraft and other targets in complex environments. The R1440 uses a four-panel configuration for persistent surveillance, while the R1540 provides extended-range surveillance and precision fire control capabilities. Both use active electronically scanned array technology and air cooling, with compact designs that support a range of installation options.

SRC's Gryphon R1410, R1430, R1440 and R1540 radars are listed in the JIATF-401 C-UAS Marketplace, the U.S. government's central platform for discovering, evaluating and procuring counter-drone technology. The Domestic Shield contract complements those listings with a vehicle for ordering SRC counter-UAS equipment and services, while the initial delivery order begins procurement under the award.

"It is vital to provide top-tier technology to our warfighters as part of a layered counter-drone defense," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. "There is no silver bullet to defeating the threat of drones, but this is another step in the right direction."

The award builds on SRC's decades of experience developing radar, electronic warfare and counter-UAS technologies for U.S. and allied defense missions. The Gryphon family provides surveillance and fire control options that allow customers to select capabilities suited to different threats, platforms and operational requirements.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense ), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve“impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC's commitment to the customer and the best solution - not the bottom line - has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.

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SRC Gryphon R1540 Multi-Mission Radar

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