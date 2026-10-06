Designer Toys And Collectibles Take Over Las Vegas As Designercon Returns With Its Biggest Lineup Yet
November 13-15 with Tickets Selling Fast
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignerCon, North America's premier event for designer toys, art, and collectibles, returns to Las Vegas November 13–15, 2026, at The Expo at World Market Center (435 S. Grand Central Parkway). Marking its 21st anniversary, the three-day event will unite artists, brands, and fans to showcase collectible toys, custom creations, plush, designer apparel, and more. It will feature artist-brand collaborations, limited-edition exclusives, and live art, with over 350 artists, 700 vendors, and 30,000 fans worldwide.
What's New:
- Vandy The Pink Fear & Loathing Arts Section, created with Flatstock, adds a Vegas-inspired creative element to this year's show. Live Commerce with PalmStreet Ultraman 60th Anniversary Celebration - an official collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions to celebrate this iconic hero's anniversary, with convention exclusives and products previously available only in Japan. Kamen Rider 55th Anniversary - a partnership with TOEI to bring TOEI ART FES to the United States, celebrating Kamen Rider 's anniversary with ultra-limited figures from some of Japan's top toy creators. A Bigger International Lineup: An expanded roster of artists and brands from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand brings collectibles rarely found outside of Asia to Las Vegas. New Collecting Categories: DesignerCon expands into artist-driven collectible cards and automotive die-cast collectibles, with upcoming brand collaborations and exclusive releases to be announced in the coming weeks including two exclusives from CarTuned
This Year, Attendees Can:
- Meet artists like Ron English Louis De Guzman, and Scott Tolleson. Shop exclusive, limited-edition merchandise from brands including Mondo, How2Work Rokimoto Shop exclusive 30th-anniversary items from MEDICOM TOY Plus, live art throughout the show from Secret Walls.
"Las Vegas has become an important chapter in DesignerCon's evolution, and our third year here is set to be our biggest and most dynamic yet," said Ben Goretsky, Founder & CEO of DesignerCon. "We're continuing to push the boundaries of what DesignerCon can be while staying true to the creative community that started it all, offering fans more opportunities to discover, collect, and connect."
Tickets
- Single-Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday): $45.00 Weekend (2-Day) Pass: $80.00 VIP (3-Day) Pass: $150.00, including Friday night early access, one-hour early entry on Saturday morning, VIP-only limited-edition merchandise, special panel seating, and access to the VIP lounge and exclusive installations.
With single-day passes, exclusive drops, and a lineup this big, DesignerCon Las Vegas is expected to sell out. Secure tickets now at designercon.com before this year's show sells out. Follow @DesignerCon on Instagram for ongoing announcements, offers, and news .
About DesignerCon
Since 2005, DesignerCon (DCon) has grown into North America's premier convention for designer toys, art, collectibles, and pop culture. What began as a small gathering of independent artists and fans has evolved into a globally recognized event that brings together creators, brands, and innovators at the forefront of contemporary design. From exclusive product launches and artist signings to bold collaborations and immersive experiences, DesignerCon is where the creative community connects, collects, and celebrates the future of art and design. Continuing the 2026 season, DesignerCon comes to Las Vegas, November 13–15, at The Expo at World Market Center. For more information, visit designercon.com and follow @designercon on Instagram.
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