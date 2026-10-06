Designer Toys And Collectibles Take Over Las Vegas As Designercon Returns With Its Biggest Lineup Yet

"Las Vegas has become an important chapter in DesignerCon's evolution, and our third year here is set to be our biggest and most dynamic yet," said Ben Goretsky, Founder & CEO of DesignerCon. "We're continuing to push the boundaries of what DesignerCon can be while staying true to the creative community that started it all, offering fans more opportunities to discover, collect, and connect."

Tickets



Single-Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday): $45.00

Weekend (2-Day) Pass: $80.00 VIP (3-Day) Pass: $150.00, including Friday night early access, one-hour early entry on Saturday morning, VIP-only limited-edition merchandise, special panel seating, and access to the VIP lounge and exclusive installations.



With single-day passes, exclusive drops, and a lineup this big, DesignerCon Las Vegas is expected to sell out. Secure tickets now at designercon.com before this year's show sells out. Follow @DesignerCon on Instagram for ongoing announcements, offers, and news .

About DesignerCon

Since 2005, DesignerCon (DCon) has grown into North America's premier convention for designer toys, art, collectibles, and pop culture. What began as a small gathering of independent artists and fans has evolved into a globally recognized event that brings together creators, brands, and innovators at the forefront of contemporary design. From exclusive product launches and artist signings to bold collaborations and immersive experiences, DesignerCon is where the creative community connects, collects, and celebrates the future of art and design. Continuing the 2026 season, DesignerCon comes to Las Vegas, November 13–15, at The Expo at World Market Center. For more information, visit designercon.com and follow @designercon on Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at