Tom's Watch Bar Kicks Off The 2026 Football Season With Nationwide Tailgate Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier sports entertainment venue will host team sponsored activations across 12 markets for 2026 – 2027 professional and college football season

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced the launch of its flagship Football Tailgate series for the 2026 to 2027 football season in partnership with Xperience Hospitality, a national event production company specializing in high-energy sports tailgates. Across 12 of its venues, Tom's Watch Bar will host more than 200 tailgates and pep rallies for both professional and college gamedays over the entire 18-week football season. The activation series will culminate with major tailgate experience for the national championship in February 2027 at all participating venues, including at Tom's Watch Bar – Inglewood, Calif., located steps from SoFi Stadium where teams will compete in the Big Game.

“We saw incredible success hosting tailgates with Xperience Hospitality on football gamedays in 2025, and we're excited to formalize our partnership for the 2026 to 2027 season,” said Brooks Schaden, Tom's Watch Bar Co-Founder and Co-CEO.“Tom's Watch Bar is known for our community-driven atmosphere and stadium-like energy, where fans feel like they have a front row seat to watch their favorite teams compete. These pep rallies and tailgates extend that experience beyond our four walls. We're taking a fan-first approach to elevate the traditional tailgate experience at scale to create a gameday experience that doesn't stop at kickoff.”

The Football Tailgate series will bring Tom's Watch Bar's signature gameday experiences beyond its venues into parking lots, plazas, bridges, and streets that, in some cases, will be steps from the stadiums and arenas where the games are being played. Tom's Watch Bar will host Saturday pep rallies for college gameday in addition to tailgates every Sunday, giving football fans across the country a high-energy space to gather together, enjoy elevated tailgating dishes and beverages, and feel like they are in the middle of all the action.

The Football Tailgate series is designed for Tom's Watch Bar's passionate, highly engaged fan base that includes more than four million annual guests. 68% of guests claim professional football as their favorite sport to watch. Over the 18-week football season, the series is expected to drive significant incremental traffic, attracting an estimated 145,000 additional guests to prime locations across 12 markets.

Each week, football fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a curated, immersive sports-viewing experience as an extension of Tom's Watch Bar signature watch parties. Tailgates and pep rallies will feature cornhole, photo opportunities, step-and-repeats, watch-along zones, and live DJ stages before, during, and after games. Fans can also enjoy Tom's Watch Bar's premium food and beverages throughout gameday.

“Tom's Watch Bar is known for delivering unrivaled, stadium-side gameday experiences, and this partnership will redefine the meaning of a tailgate,” said Scott McIntire, Xperience Hospitality CEO and Founder.“With our tailgate series, fans get a new way to enjoy and engage the 2026 football season, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring this transformative concept to life in partnership with the Tom's Watch Bar team.”

Current venues for Tom's Watch Bar's Football Tailgate Series include:



Cincinnati, OH

Denver, CO

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Inglewood, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

National Harbor, MD

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA Seattle, WA

You can learn more about the Football Tailgate series at tomswatchbar.com

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature“All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom's Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating nearly 20 locations across 13 states and Washington D.C., Tom's Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

About Xperience Hospitality

Xperience Hospitality (XPH) is a national leader in tailgates, watch parties, and sports travel experiences, powering high-energy, immersive game-day environments across the country. Founded in 2021 by sports enthusiast and hospitality operator Scott McIntire, XPH produces national fan tours, branded pop-ups, concert pre-parties, and large-scale experiential gatherings designed with a hospitality-first mindset. From NFL stadiums to citywide takeovers, XPH connects brands, alumni, and thousands of fans through curated food and beverage programs, live entertainment, and unforgettable atmospheres built "by a fan, for fans." Learn more at

Media Contacts:

Marisa Breese, ICR

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