Incquery Enhances Quality Control To Give Research Teams Greater Visibility Into Data Quality

The enhancements also give research teams a straightforward way to explain their QC process to clients, investment committees, and other stakeholders, ensuring those audiences can always be confident in the results.

“When survey findings are supporting an investment decision, a client recommendation or a broader business strategy, teams need to understand the quality process behind the final chart,” said Felipe Ochoa, founder and CEO of IncQuery.“These enhancements make it easier for research teams to stand behind their data and explain how it was vetted when the findings are being used to support high-stakes decisions.”

The enhanced Quality Control capability combines a standardized scoring approach with survey-specific controls.



Data Quality Scores: Respondents receive a quality score based on standard QC signals, including behavioral and technical indicators that may indicate suspicious activity. Responses that warrant additional attention are flagged for review, providing research teams with a clear way to identify when closer evaluation may be needed. Customizable QC Signals: Teams can supplement IncQuery's standard quality signals with survey-specific flags and adjust their weights based on research needs. This gives users greater control over how they assess respondent quality and tailor the QC process to each project's needs.



Among the enhancements is an improved behavioral quality signal designed to more accurately identify patterns associated with questionable respondent behavior. The signal draws on level-of-effort data captured as respondents move through the survey, such as active time and clicks per page. Combined with additional QC indicators available on the platform, this gives teams a broader view of respondent quality before they decide which responses to include in their analysis.

IncQuery's QC framework provides teams with a structured way to evaluate respondent quality while tailoring the process to each survey's needs. Users can adjust the weight of survey-specific QC flags and see how those signals contribute to the overall assessment. The result is a transparent record of how quality was evaluated, giving teams greater control over the decisions they make about their final dataset.

“Every survey is different, but the expectation is the same: the data has to be strong enough to support the decisions that follow,” Ochoa continued.“These enhancements give research teams the flexibility to apply the right quality standards for each project, while creating a clear record of how those decisions were made. That gives teams something they can review themselves and explain with confidence to clients and other stakeholders.”

For more information about IncQuery Quality Control, visit incquery.com.

About IncQuery

IncQuery is the end-to-end primary research partner built for consulting and investment teams making high-stakes decisions. Its tech-plus-expert model combines a purpose-built platform, hands-on research guidance and execution, and panel-agnostic sourcing to help clients design, field, and analyze research faster-without sacrificing rigor, transparency or data quality. From due diligence and pricing to strategy and value creation, IncQuery helps teams produce defensible insights they can stand behind. Founded in 2016, the company has saved clients more than 200,000 hours. Always be sureTM. Learn more at incquery.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for IncQuery

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