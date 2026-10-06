Kelly® Marks 80Th Anniversary With Launch Of Modernized Brand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company will go to market with 10 specialty divisions under unified Kelly brand following phased brand modernization

Facts at a Glance:



Kelly announces new brand architecture and refreshed visual identity and messaging platform as company celebrates 80th anniversary of its founding.

Company will consolidate its brands under unified Kelly brand with 10 specialty divisions in a phased modernization. New enterprise go-to-market strategy strengthens company's position as an industry leader in workforce strategy and solutions.



TROY, Mich., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) celebrates the 80th anniversary of its founding, the global workforce strategy and solutions provider today announced a phased brand modernization, consolidating its brands under one unified Kelly brand with 10 specialty divisions. The new brand architecture, complemented by a refreshed visual identity, messaging platform and technology experience, is designed to provide clients with seamless access to the solutions they need in today's dynamic workforce environment.

“Kelly invented the staffing industry in 1946 to help job seekers find work and help employers find the talent they need. That hasn't changed. What has changed is the scale and the complexity of workforce challenges and our capacity to meet them,” Kelly CEO Chris Layden said.“We've built deep specialty expertise, invested in differentiated outsourcing and consulting solutions, and strengthened our global scale to meet the full spectrum of our clients' workforce needs. Our new brand architecture reflects that evolution and signals where we're headed: leading this industry through the next 80 years.”

The new brand architecture provides clients with a seamless experience spanning their entire workforce strategy, from individual placements to outsourcing, consulting, and enterprise-scale talent management. Under the refreshed Kelly® brand, the company will go to market with 10 specialties:



KellyOCG®

Kelly Professional & IndustrialTM

Kelly Life SciencesTM

Kelly Engineering®

Kelly TechnologyTM

Kelly Digital InfrastructureTM

Kelly GovernmentTM

Kelly Education®

Kelly Pediatric TherapyTM Greenwood Asher & Associates®, a Kelly Company

The brand modernization began with the launch of Kelly Pediatric Therapy in March and the consolidation of Kelly Telecom, NextGen | GTA, and Motion Telco under the Kelly Digital Infrastructure brand in September. In 2027, Motion Recruitment and Motion Consulting Group will transition to Kelly Technology, while Kelly Science & Clinical and Vita Global Sciences will transition to Kelly Life Sciences. TG Federal, Softworld, and Kelly Government Solutions will come together under Kelly Government. The 10 specialty divisions will be organized under the company's existing operating segments: Enterprise Talent Management; Kelly Science, Engineering & Technology (SET); and Kelly Education.

Kelly has strengthened its capabilities to serve customers with industry-leading Contingent Workforce Management (CWM), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) solutions. Its investments in technology and AI-powered solutions include:



Launching Sevayo®, a workforce technology platform that unifies talent data, intelligence and workflows across every worker type and channel, helping organizations improve visibility, control costs and compliance, and make proactive talent decisions

Deploying an AI recruiting agent for clients to accelerate hiring and a Future Skills Navigator to build reskilling plans for roles impacted by automation and super intelligence

Equipping recruiters with proprietary GenAI tools for job postings, resume summaries, and interview prep, freeing capacity for higher-judgment work Deploying an enterprise-wide CRM and implementing a best-in-class technology stack to drive deeper insights, productivity gains, and cost savings

Over the past year, Kelly has also made significant investments in its people, including:



Naming Alan Stukalsky Chief Product & Technology Officer to advance product innovation

Appointing Pat McCall Chief Growth Officer to deliver an industry-leading client experience

Hiring Joel Leege as President of Kelly SET to focus on growth in high-demand verticals including life sciences, data centers, semiconductors, and cybersecurity Strengthening client and talent-facing teams across the enterprise to deliver better outcomes

With these investments, Kelly has been recognized by industry analysts as a global CWM, MSP and RPO leader and has firmly established itself as one of the largest staffing firms across its chosen specialties. The company has also been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Professional Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms.

“Building on our eight decades of delivering real impact for clients and job seekers, we've made these investments to help clients see the talent landscape more clearly, fill critical roles faster, and adapt their workforces as conditions change,” Layden said.“Our clients deserve a partner with the capabilities to respond not just to what's happening now, but what's coming next. That's exactly what we're building.”

About Kelly ®

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.