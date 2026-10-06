Zachry Construction Selected for Major Catawba River Bridge Replacement in North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Project will improve regional mobility while drawing on Zachry's experience delivering complex bridge and highway infrastructure across the Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation has selected Zachry Construction Corporation as prime contractor for the U.S. 29/U.S. 74 Bridge Replacement over the Catawba River and N.C. 7 at U.S. 74 project.

The project will help strengthen a critical transportation connection between Gaston and Mecklenburg counties, improving mobility and supporting the corridor's long-term needs. Construction began in September 2026, with substantial completion planned for April 2031.

Wilkinson Boulevard/U.S. 29-74 serves as a key regional corridor for residents, businesses and travelers. The work will replace the existing Catawba River bridge with a larger six-lane structure designed to improve capacity and reliability, including when traffic diverts from Interstate 85 during emergencies.

Improvements extend beyond the river crossing. At N.C. 7/Catawba Street, a reduced-conflict intersection will better accommodate traffic volumes and address recurring backups. New multi-use paths will create additional connections to Gaston College, Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, the ISWA Nature Preserve and proposed Belmont greenway connections, supporting mobility for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Zachry's scope includes grading, drainage, paving, signals, utility work, erosion control, traffic control and structures. The new Catawba River bridge will incorporate drilled piers, steel piles, prestressed concrete girders, a reinforced concrete deck, barrier rail, lighting and utility conduit, bridge coatings and architectural treatments.

“Complex bridge work demands more than technical capability. It requires detailed planning, disciplined execution, and a clear understanding of how each phase affects the broader project and traffic flow throughout the surrounding community,” said Kevin Allen, vice president and Southeast regional manager for Zachry Construction Corporation.“Our experience delivering signature bridge and highway programs provides a strong foundation for this work and a clear understanding of how important it is to maintain mobility while building critical infrastructure that communities will rely on for decades.

During the past decade, Zachry Construction has constructed more than 350 bridges, building technical expertise across major transportation improvements and active waterway crossings. That technical depth supports work ranging from complex structural construction to the roadway, drainage, utility and traffic-control elements required to deliver integrated transportation improvements.

The Catawba River project complements other Zachry transportation work across the region, including the Haywood County Bridges, N.C. 55 Alston Avenue and Capital Boulevard projects in North Carolina, along with SCDOT U.S. 76 over the Wateree River in South Carolina. Across these projects, Zachry teams are helping address complex infrastructure needs that support mobility, connectivity and long-term growth throughout the Southeast.

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About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

TruePoint Communications for Zachry Construction Corporation

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Zachry Construction Selected for Major Catawba River Bridge Replacement in North Carolina Zachry Construction Selected for Major Catawba River Bridge Replacement in North Carolina

CONTACT: Meagan Byrne Zachry Construction Corporation 914-374-2662...