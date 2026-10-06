DP World Achieves IATA Certification Across U.S. And Mexico Air Freight Network

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has achieved International Air Transport Association (IATA) certification across its air freight forwarding operations in the United States and Mexico, strengthening its ability to deliver globally recognized standards of quality, compliance, and operational excellence across North America's key trade gateways.

The certification covers DP World's freight forwarding operations in Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Detroit (DTW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Newark, New Jersey (EWR), and El Paso, Texas (ELP) in the United States, as well as Mexico City and Monterrey in Mexico. Together, these 11 certified locations provide customers with consistent, high-quality air freight services through an integrated network spanning two of the region's largest trading markets.

IATA certification recognizes freight forwarders that meet internationally accepted standards for operational performance, financial accountability, and professional competence. It also enables DP World to work more directly with airline partners, helping streamline cargo movements while providing customers with greater consistency and reliability for time-sensitive shipments.

Joseph Fordney, Senior Vice President of Freight Forwarding for DP World in the Americas, said: "Achieving IATA certification across our strategic U.S. and Mexico air freight locations is an important milestone in strengthening our integrated logistics offering. Customers increasingly want a single logistics partner that can move cargo seamlessly across air, ocean, and inland transportation while meeting the highest global standards for quality, compliance, and operational performance. This certification reinforces our ability to deliver exactly that."

The certification supports DP World's broader strategy of providing fully integrated, end-to-end supply chain solutions throughout the Americas. Combined with the company's ocean freight, customs brokerage, warehousing, trucking, and contract logistics services, the certified air freight network enables customers to move cargo through a single logistics provider with greater visibility, coordination, and consistency from origin to destination.

To support continued growth, DP World has established dedicated Air Freight Directors in the United States, Canada, and Mexico to strengthen regional leadership and customer support. The company also expects its Montreal freight forwarding operation to achieve IATA certification in 2027, further expanding its certified North American network.