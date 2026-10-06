OHBA Announces 2026 Association Awards Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collingwood, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OHBA is thrilled to announce the 2026 Association Awards winners.

Great associations are built by exceptional people. The OHBA Association Awards celebrate the members and local HBAs whose leadership and commitment are making a lasting impact across Ontario's residential construction industry. Submitted by OHBA members, nominations reflect members with extensive contributions across the industry.

Hosted at the Chair's Gala at the annual OHBA Conference, presented by Enbridge, the awards were handed out by Tom McLaughlin OHBA's new Chair of the Board.

The winners of the association awards are:

OHBA Member of the Year: Peder Madsen, CCR Build + Remodel, London HBA

OHBA Advocate of the Year: Ira Kagan, Kagan Shastri DeMelo Winer Park LLP, BILD GTA

OHBA Emerging Leader: Kain Allicock, Enercare, Durham Region HBA

OHBA Local Association of the Year: Simcoe County HBA

Association Leadership Award – Honouring the Legacy of David Horton: Melissa Schenk, Grey-Bruce HBA, Oxford County HBA, Perth-Huron HBA, Windsor-Essex HBA

Special Recognition: Aggie Tose retiring after 32 years as the Executive Officer for the Haliburton County HBA

CONTACT: Liz Davidson Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) 416-677-1975...