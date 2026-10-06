Plymouth Rock's Keep Calm And Rock On Campaign Returns With Two New Commercials Starring Owl And Bear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand platform evolves with new characters, new stories, and an original jingle, rolling out across Massachusetts and New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE, N.J, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Rock Assurance today announced the next chapter of its“Keep Calm and Rock On” brand campaign, introducing two new commercials featuring a pair of new characters: Owl and Bear. The campaign follows last year's debut installment, which introduced audiences to Turkey and Tree, and builds on the platform's signature mix of humor and humanity to make insurance feel more approachable.

The new commercials bring fresh stories, new creative executions, and an original“Keep Calm and Rock On” jingle that becomes part of the action on screen, while staying true to the warmth and wit that defined the campaign's first year. The brand campaign supports Plymouth Rock's full enterprise, spanning its Auto, Home, Direct-to-Consumer, and Independent Agent channels with a unified brand message designed to build awareness and preference for Plymouth Rock across its many ways of doing business.

“Keep Calm and Rock On is designed to show that Plymouth Rock understands the particular stresses of life in the Northeast and is there to help customers keep calm through all of it,” said Jennifer Lindauer, Director of Brand Marketing at Plymouth Rock Assurance.“People here have a strong connection to their communities and a distinct sense of place. This campaign celebrates that shared experience with humor that feels familiar, while reinforcing that Plymouth Rock is here for the people who call the Northeast home.”

This continuation of the“Keep Calm and Rock On” campaign, by creative agency of record McKinney, reinforces Plymouth Rock's position as a regional insurance provider with a deep understanding of the Northeast and the everyday realities of life here. The spots were brought to life using practical effects, including a 7-foot animatronic bear.

The next chapter of the campaign began rolling out on October 5 across markets in Massachusetts and New Jersey, debuting in video and out-of-home advertising. New creative will continue to roll out across digital and social channels in the coming days.

Watch the latest campaign videos on YouTube.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states pursuant to licensing arrangements. Taken together, the companies write and manage $2.5 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policy as issued. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Long

Plymouth Rock Assurance

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