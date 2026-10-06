A. Duie Pyle Opens New Warehouse Facility, Creating A Fully Integrated Logistics Center In Central Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Northeast's leading supply chain provider will now offer warehousing and LTL transportation services out of its Camp Hill site, giving customers faster, more flexible distribution across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 102-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces the opening of a new warehouse facility in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Positioned directly adjacent to the company's existing less-than-truckload (LTL) service center, the facility transforms the site into a fully integrated logistics center that brings warehousing and transportation operations together on one connected campus, providing customers with greater speed, flexibility and supply chain efficiency.

Pyle's Camp Hill LTL service center at 475 Terminal St. now operates in tandem with the new 78,760-square-foot warehouse, strategically placed at 485 Terminal St., Camp Hill, PA 17011. As a single logistics hub, it provides direct connectivity to Pyle's extensive transportation network across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio. This integrated approach reduces handoffs and allows customers to position inventory closer to major markets, reducing supply chain complexity and improving real-time responsiveness to changing demand.

"Connecting inventory and transportation under one roof creates a stronger, more responsive supply chain," said Frank Granieri, Chief Commercial Officer at A. Duie Pyle. "This investment enables us to reduce touchpoints, improve coordination and deliver a more integrated supply chain solution that helps customers gain greater visibility, flexibility and control over their inventory."

The facility provides access to key population centers and distribution markets throughout the region with convenient proximity to several major freight corridors, including I-81, I-76, I-83 and U.S. 15. This makes the center especially valuable to industries that require just-in-time replenishment and consistent availability, including healthcare, medical supplies and manufacturing. The added capacity enables existing customers to expand their warehousing footprint while providing new customers with strategically located distribution space and a seamless, integrated supply chain solution.

Earlier this year, Pyle announced the groundbreaking of an integrated warehouse and LTL service center near the Port of Virginia in Suffolk, Va. The opening of the Camp Hill integrated logistics center represents another step in Pyle's broader strategy to bring warehousing and transportation closer together across its geographic footprint, expanding access to integrated logistics solutions that help customers move goods more efficiently throughout the region.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

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