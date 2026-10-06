Blackline Deepens Industry Investment To Accelerate Financial Operations Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded program pairs dedicated Industry Principals from Citi, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, and the US Armed Forces with preconfigured workflows and purpose-built technology to deliver industry-specific insights and rapid time-to-value

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM for the Office of the CFO, today announced a major expansion of its industry-specific financial operations modernization program, equipping organizations with preconfigured transformation blueprints and direct access to luminary enterprise finance executives to accelerate customer time-to-value.

Building on decades of experience, BlackLine has been deepening its industry focus as a key part of its go-to-market and value delivery strategy. These investments turn BlackLine's experience and expertise into faster paths to transformation for our customers – embedding industry knowledge and leading practices into preconfigured workflows and use cases, helping customers learn from the experiences and transformation journeys of industry peers, and expanding access to senior finance and industry leaders with first-hand experience.

“Every industry has specific operating models, regulatory requirements, and financial processes,” said Owen Ryan, CEO and Chairman of BlackLine.“Our customers shouldn't have to start from a blank page. Building on our deep horizontal expertise across financial processes, we are now delivering vertical capabilities tailored to the unique complexities of these critical industries. By embedding this specialized knowledge into our technology and how we engage, our customers experience value faster and raise the standard for what great financial operations look like in their sector.”

To turn deep industry expertise into faster value, BlackLine's expanded strategy focuses on three core pillars:

Industry-specific technology and leading practices. BlackLine is codifying industry-specific leading practices into standardized solution blueprints, preconfigured workflows, and a library of quick-to-deploy use cases. BlackLine recently achieved PCI DSS compliance validation, offering retailers and financial institutions greater security for high-volume payment card reconciliation workflows. Alongside this milestone, BlackLine has launched pre-built industry templates designed to accelerate deployment in the banking, insurance, energy, and life sciences sectors. These investments increasingly incorporate BlackLine's AI and Agentic Financial Operations capabilities, enabling customers to automate industry-specific financial processes with the transparency, governance, and control enterprise finance requires.

Executive-level industry expertise. BlackLine is expanding its investment in a dedicated Industry Principal team – seasoned executives who bring first-hand leadership experience directly to BlackLine's industry strategy and customer engagements. BlackLine's newest industry principals and advisors include Dwain Kennedy, former finance transformation leader at ExxonMobil, Nicola Riley, former Global Controls & Transformation Leader at Citi, Gary Shaw, former Vice Chairman and U.S. Global Insurance Leader at Deloitte, and David Hoffecker, Jr., U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Retired) with command and liaison experience within the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Together with BlackLine's existing Industry Principals, they work directly with CFOs, controllers, and finance leaders to identify transformation opportunities, apply industry-leading practices, and develop practical transformation roadmaps grounded in real-world operating realities.

Customer collaboration and knowledge sharing. BlackLine is expanding tailored programming that brings together finance leaders from similar industries to exchange leading practices, explore industry-specific use cases, and learn from the transformation journeys of their peers. These engagements accelerate a direct feedback loop that informs BlackLine's industry priorities and product development.

Deep Experience Across Complex Industries

The expanded industry focus is part of BlackLine's broader evolution toward Agentic Financial Operations, bringing together AI, automation, data, and financial operations expertise to enable the Office of the CFO to operate with greater intelligence, agility, and control.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM, powered by Studio360 and VerityTM AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, nearly 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

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