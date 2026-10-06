Yale Partners With Yardi To Bring Simple Digital Key Access To Multifamily Communities

This partnership will give residents mobile access to their apartments through the same app they use to pay rent, submit work orders and manage everyday resident needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yale, part of Fortune Brands Innovations, today announced an integration with Yardi ® to offer a digital key solution within the RentCafe® Resident App. The integration will give residents a convenient way to unlock their homes and community spaces through the same app they already use to pay rent, submit work orders and manage other aspects of resident life. It will also help property teams simplify access management.

With annual resident turnover averaging approximately 50% across multifamily portfolios1, digital access solutions like RentCafe Digital Key can help eliminate common pain points like lost keys, rekeying and trips to the leasing office while giving property teams a more efficient way to manage access across their communities.

“As multifamily operators continue investing in connected technologies, they're looking for solutions that simplify operations while making the resident experience easier,” said John McGuire, Senior Vice President at Fortune Brands Innovations.“Digital access can remove friction on both sides of the rental experience, giving residents a simple way to access their homes and community spaces while helping property teams reduce manual access management. By connecting Yale smart access solutions with Yardi workflows, we're making it easier for more communities to bring these benefits to residents and staff.”

The integration connects Yale smart access solutions with Yardi workflows, enabling automated digital key delivery and recovery synced with Voyager and CRM IQ data. For residents, this means the ability to unlock their unit with a digital key from their phone through the RentCafe Resident App, without a physical fob or trip to the leasing office. For property teams, access can be managed digitally throughout the resident lifecycle, helping reduce manual coordination and simplify access for residents, vendors, maintenance teams and property tours.

Key capabilities for multifamily operators

The integration simplifies access for residents and property teams while reducing turnover friction and improving operational visibility. Key benefits include:



Operational efficiency: Property teams can minimize manual coordination, accelerate unit turnover and significantly lower rekeying-related costs, helping reduce overall operating expenses and improve the bottom line.

Workflow automation: Access permissions are automatically updated based on lease start and end dates, while also enabling limited-time access for vendors and maintenance teams to support faster unit turnover.

Simple installation, affordable scale: No hub or Wi-Fi connection required, minimizing installation complexity and lowering the barrier for owners and operators looking to bring smart access to more communities, unit types and properties with limited infrastructure. One app for residents: Residents can use the RentCafe Resident App they already have to unlock their unit and access amenity spaces, common areas, package rooms and other connected spaces, replacing a patchwork of keys, fobs and access systems, and reducing trips to the leasing office to pick up or replace keys.



“Building a seamless renter experience means removing friction from every interaction, including how residents access their homes,” said Matt Seasholls, Industry Principal at Yardi.“By bringing digital access into the RentCafe Resident App and connecting it with leasing, maintenance and resident workflows, we're giving renters one simple experience while helping operators manage access without adding another disconnected system.”

The Yale integrations are now available within the RentCafe Resident App. The integrations give property teams a simple, cost-effective path to digital access while giving residents a more convenient way to move through their communities.

Property managers and operators can contact their Yardi or Yale representatives for more information, or visit or Yardi.com.

ABOUT YALE

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places, and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries, and more. The Yale residential brand in the United States and Canada is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. For more information, visit shopyalehome.com/pages/multi-family-housing and to learn more.

ABOUT YARDI

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

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1 Zego 2025 Resident Experience Management Report

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