Opensity Solutions Appoints Brian Luckey As Chief Information Officer To Advance Technology Leadership, AI Innovation And Scalable Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the technology-enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial and professional services organizations, today announced the appointment of Brian Luckey as Chief Information Officer.

Luckey will lead Opensity's enterprise technology strategy and oversee the operations that support clients across the company's full-stack IT managed services platform. As an IT managed service provider (ITMSP), Opensity delivers scalable, enterprise-grade technology solutions spanning SaaS and IaaS management, network operations center (NOC) services, security operations center (SOC) services, AI-enabled help desk support, infrastructure management and technology workflow solutions. In his new role, Luckey will help advance Opensity's mission of providing integrated, end-to-end technology services at scale, enabling clients to modernize operations, enhance security and improve business performance.

“Technology has become inseparable from operational performance,” says Michelle Deichmeister, CEO of Opensity Solutions.“Our clients are under growing pressure to modernize their operations, adopt AI responsibly and keep pace with a technology landscape that's changing faster than ever. Our technology platforms increasingly cut across all aspects of our clients' back-office operations, helping them streamline processes, improve service delivery, strengthen security and scale more efficiently. That's why we continue to invest in the leadership, platforms and capabilities that help them operate more effectively. Brian brings a rare combination of technology vision, operational expertise and execution discipline that will strengthen our ability to innovate and deliver measurable outcomes and long-term value for the organizations we serve.”

A key priority for Luckey will be to accelerate the growth of Opensity's AI-powered help desk, which combines intelligent automation with experienced support professionals to anticipate user needs, resolve issues faster and deliver a more proactive and responsive support experience. He will also lead the continued expansion of the company's technology investment stack, including AI solutions, user sentiment tracking and analytics, workflow automation through platforms such as ServiceNow, cybersecurity and security operations capabilities and other emerging technologies designed to enhance operational performance and user experience. Through these initiatives, Luckey will help strengthen Opensity's digital infrastructure, scale innovation across the organization and ensure clients benefit from modern, secure and highly efficient technology operations.

“Opensity has built a strong reputation for helping organizations run more effectively, and technology is at the center of how we'll continue to deliver on that promise,” says Luckey.“AI and automation are redefining what clients should expect from a managed services partner, but the real value comes from applying them in ways that make people more effective. That means support that resolves issues before they slow anyone down, infrastructure that's secure and ready to scale and workflows that free teams to focus on the work that matters most. That's the experience we're building for our clients, and our AI-enabled help desk is a great example of what's possible when smart technology and skilled people work together.”

Luckey brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience spanning technology, operations, service delivery and software development. He joins Opensity from Integris, where he served as Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer, leading enterprise-wide AI, automation and technology modernization initiatives. Throughout his career, he has guided organizations through large-scale transformation efforts, driving operational efficiency, digital innovation and business growth across managed services and professional services environments.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech-enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

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