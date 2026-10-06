What Are The Best Holiday Gifts People Will Actually Use? Start With Duluth Trading's Most-Reviewed Bestsellers



Duluth Trading best-selling products help shoppers find useful gifts for everyone on their list

Top rated gifts include underwear, durable workwear, gardening gear, outdoor apparel and practical gifts under $50 Holiday gift shopping can be done at DuluthTrading.com and at its 60+ retail stores nationwide



MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday shopping season ramping up, Duluth Trading Co. (Duluth), a leading brand in functional workwear and outdoor apparel, releases its top gift ideas for early shoppers based on customer reviews and ratings. With Buck Naked® underwear that won't ride up, Fire Hose® work pants built for real work, the Heirloom Gardening® collection's blend of functionality and favorite patterns, and the tuck-and-stay Longtail T®, Duluth has become the go-to for hard-to-shop-for people and gifts that actually get used.

The proof is in the reviews: Best-selling holiday gifts

Duluth's top gift ideas for early shoppers include favorite products with thousands of positive ratings and repeat purchases. The products are bestsellers for good reason: they solve everyday annoyances, and as gifts, they offer more than a festive holiday print. That's what makes these thoughtful, useful gift picks for every practical person, outdoorsman, gardener, DIYer, and the one who "doesn't want anything” on your holiday shopping list.



Buck Naked® underwear: the gift for anyone tired of underwear that rides up. One of Duluth Trading's most-reviewed and most-gifted products, the quick-drying Men's Buck Naked underwear has earned more than 30,000 five-star reviews, with the Performance Boxer Briefs rated roughly 4.8 out of 5 across more than 17,000 reviews. With no-ride-up and no-chafing, it's the everyday essential people replace the least and complain about the most; the rare practical gift that earns a real "how did I not have this already." Buck Naked underwear is available for men and women in gift-friendly multipacks and collectible prints.

Fire Hose® Work Pants: the gift for people who work with their hands. Rugged canvas with a Crouch GussetTM, an extra panel of fabric in the crotch for more room where it counts when kneeling or bending. For a mechanic, contractor, woodworker, or weekend warrior, Fire Hose is the gift they'll wear until it wears out.

Heirloom Gardening® Bib Overalls: the gift for the four-season gardener. Beloved by vegetable gardeners, flower gardeners, homesteaders, landscapers and anyone who would rather spend Saturday in the garden than on the couch. Duluth debuted its best-selling Heirloom® Gardening Bib Overalls a decade ago, and gardeners quickly fell for the material, features and seasonal prints. The signature DuluthFlex® ripstop construction offers a super-strong stretch and brush-clean finish, earning a 4.7-star rating from more than 3,800 online reviews.

The Longtail T® Shirt: the gift for anyone whose shirt won't stay tucked. Cut three inches longer in the back, so it stays put no matter how much the wearer bends or reaches. The original problem-solver that launched Duluth's apparel line. It's an easy, universally appreciated gift across sizes and budgets. Tool organizers, garden accessories, and work bags: for the person always hunting for a tool. Duluth got its start in 1989 by inventing a new category of tool organizer, turning an ordinary bucket into a mobile workbench. This design aspect runs through today's pocket-loaded bags, totes and organizers, creating ideal gifts for anyone who likes their gear close at hand and their workspace under control, whether in the garage or in the garden.



Duluth Trading gifts for the entire shopping list



Best gifts for practical people: Duluth specializes in functional apparel, accessories and gear designed to solve real-world problems.

Best gifts for gardeners: The Heirloom Gardening® collection includes durable apparel and accessories designed for working outdoors.

Best gifts for DIYers: Workwear, aprons, bags, tools and accessories are made for people who like to build, fix, tinker and get things done.

Best gifts for men: Popular choices include Buck Naked® underwear, Armachillo® cooling apparel, Fire Hose® work pants and everyday layers.

Best gifts for women: Gift options range from gardening and workwear to comfortable everyday apparel and weather-ready layers.

Best gifts under $50: Shoppers can find underwear, socks, accessories, apparel and useful gear at accessible price points.

Best stocking stuffers: Small, useful gifts include underwear, socks, hats, gloves and everyday accessories. Best gifts for someone who has everything: Look for Duluth's problem-solving products: the things they may not know they need until they have them.



Holiday Shopping FAQs

What are the best gifts from Duluth Trading?

Some of Duluth's most giftable products include Buck Naked® underwear, Fire Hose® workwear, Heirloom Gardening® apparel and gear, Armachillo® cooling apparel, socks, accessories, and other functional everyday essentials. The best choice depends on the recipient's interests, lifestyle and budget.

What are good Duluth Trading gifts for men?

Popular men's gifts include Buck Naked® underwear, Armachillo® cooling apparel, Fire Hose® work pants, shirts, socks and other everyday apparel and accessories. Duluth's men's gift assortment includes options for DIYers, outdoor enthusiasts, workers and men who value comfort and function.

What are good Duluth Trading gifts for women?

Duluth offers gifts for women across gardening, workwear, outdoor apparel and lifestyle clothing. Popular categories include Heirloom Gardening®, No-Yank® apparel, Armachillo® cooling styles and functional everyday essentials.

What are good gifts for gardeners?

Good gifts for gardeners include durable gardening apparel, women's bib overalls, garden pants, gloves, totes, sun protection and other gear designed for working outdoors. Duluth's Heirloom Gardening® collection for women is specifically designed with gardeners in mind.

What are good gifts for DIYers?

Practical gifts for DIYers include durable work pants, shirts, aprons, tool bags, organizers and other gear designed for people who build, repair, craft and work with their hands.

What are good stocking stuffers from Duluth Trading?

Duluth Trading stocking stuffers include underwear, socks, hats, gloves and other small accessories and everyday essentials.

Does Duluth Trading have gifts under $50?

Yes. Duluth Trading offers a selection of gifts under $50, including underwear, socks, accessories, apparel and smaller tools and gear.

What should I buy for someone who has everything?

Consider a practical, problem-solving gift they may not already own. Duluth Trading specializes in functional apparel, accessories and gear designed around everyday needs, making its products a useful option for hard-to-shop-for recipients.

Where can I buy Duluth Trading holiday gifts?

Customers can enjoy a one-stop shopping experience for holiday gifts at DuluthTrading.com, at more than 60 Duluth Trading retail stores nationwide or shop a curated collection of Duluth's most popular items on Amazon. Find a Duluth Trading retail store near you: duluthtrading.com/find-stores/.

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