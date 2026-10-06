Flexera Bolsters The Atlassian Service Collection With Its Comprehensive Technology Intelligence

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, a global leader in technology spend and risk intelligence, today announced a collaboration agreement with Atlassian, a leading provider of AI-powered collaboration and team productivity software, to bring its comprehensive technology data into the Atlassian Service Collection. This new agreement paired with product integrations will provide IT, operations, and business service teams with accurate, up-to-date data and context needed to drive action.

As enterprises race to adopt AI across service management and IT operations, many are facing the same challenge: AI is only as effective as the data behind it.

Incomplete inventories, disconnected systems, stale CMDB records, and missing business context continue to limit automation, slow decision making, and increase operational risk. According to Gartner® research,“The concept of the CMDB has been around for 40 years, yet organizations today still struggle with its implementation, resulting in a success rate of only 29%.”

The alignment between Flexera and Atlassian addresses this challenge by connecting Flexera's comprehensive device and application data with Service Collection, Atlassian's unified service and operational management solution. Service Collection connects teams and AI with context to deliver exceptional service experiences for employees and customers across IT, business, and customer support.

“AI can only be as effective as the context it can access. By sharing Flexera's data with Service Collection, we're enabling teams and AI agents a more comprehensive view of the assets, services, and relationships behind their work. We want to provide our enterprise customers faster resolution, informed, and service experiences grounded in accurate technical context.” Shamik Sharma, Head of Product, Service Collection at Atlassian.

“AI doesn't solve bad data,” said Becky Trevino, Chief Product Officer at Flexera.“Most organizations are still making decisions with incomplete visibility into their technology estate. When asset data is fragmented, outdated or disconnected from the work itself, AI simply scales those problems. Atlassian is building the future of service operations, and Flexera provides a comprehensive technology data foundation to power it. Together, we're helping customers make faster decisions, reduce risk, control costs and get more value from every technology investment.”

Flexera One centralizes all technology and business data in one clean, standardized view and then enriches it with business context, including spend, contracts, adoption, and risk. Atlassian turns that data into action through automations and workflows designed to unlock the full potential of modern service and asset management. Together, Flexera and Atlassian help organizations automate and manage IT with confidence. The result is a more complete view of the technology estate, connected directly to the work it supports and ready to power the next generation of AI-driven IT Service Management.

Learn more about Flexera's integration with Atlassian Service Connection.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, including the rising costs and risks introduced by AI, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Our Flexera One platform connects the dots between what technology you have, how it is used, what it costs, and where it creates risk, helping teams take control of the increasingly complex IT estate across cloud, SaaS and on-premises. We are leading the way to unify IT Asset Management, FinOps, and SaaS Management with high fidelity data from Technopedia, our proprietary reference library of technology asset data, and intelligent automation fueled by AI. That's why thousands of global organizations rely on the Flexera One platform and Technopedia.

Learn more at flexera.com

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