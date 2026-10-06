Confluent Health Names Tony Kaczkowski CEO Of Industrial Health & Safety Solutions Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Oct. 6, 2026, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health, a national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, today announced that Tony Kaczkowski has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Industrial Health & Safety Solutions division. In this role, Kaczkowski will lead Confluent Health's workplace health and injury prevention businesses as the organization continues to expand solutions that help employers improve workforce health, prevent injuries and reduce the cost of care.

Kaczkowski will oversee the Fit For Work, WorkSTEPS and Interface Analysis Associates brands, bringing nearly 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role. His career spans occupational health, MSK care, injury prevention, ergonomics, virtual care, employer-embedded clinical programs, physical therapy and sports medicine. He began his career as a clinician before founding, building and scaling multiple healthcare service platforms. Most notably, he built InSite Health into an organization spanning 26 states and more than 500 locations before its merger to become Briotix Health.

“I've spent my career focused on finding better ways to help people stay healthy, productive and engaged, particularly in the workplace,” Kaczkowski said.“Confluent Health's commitment to combining clinical expertise, technology and innovation creates an incredible opportunity to build on the strong foundation of our Industrial Health & Safety Solutions businesses. I'm excited to work alongside our teams, our clients and our partners to develop solutions that make a meaningful difference for both employers and their people.”

“Tony brings a rare combination of clinical experience, entrepreneurial leadership and a deep understanding of workplace health,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health.“His experience building innovative healthcare organizations and developing high-performing teams aligns closely with our vision for the future of Confluent Industrial Health & Safety Solutions. We're excited to have his leadership as we continue to expand the ways we help employers create healthier, safer and more productive workplaces.”

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About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About Confluent Industrial Health & Safety Solutions

Confluent Industrial Health & Safety Solutions (CIHSS) partners with employers to improve workforce health, safety and performance through innovative, evidence-based solutions. Through Fit For Work, WorkSTEPS and Interface Analysis Associates, CIHSS takes a proactive approach to injury prevention and workforce well-being, leveraging leading indicators to identify risks before injuries occur. Its comprehensive services support employees throughout their careers while helping organizations strengthen workforce resilience, reduce injuries and claims costs, and drive better business outcomes.

Contact Info



Caitlin Greenwell

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+1 270-668-7886

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Tony Kaczkowski Headshot